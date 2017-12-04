The video will start in 8 Cancel

A further £61,000 is to be spent on bin collections in a bid to reach more households without stretching staff into doing overtime in South Derbyshire.

South Derbyshire District Council passed a recommendation to spend the cash.

The authority will be buying a new bin lorry and hiring six more staff which will enable the council to collect refuse from a further 5,526 houses per week, without getting staff to do overtime to complete collections.

As it stands 30 council bin staff collect waste from 47,435 households and commercial buildings.

The number of household collections has grown by roughly 3,400 since 2014.

In a report council officers said: "In order to meet this increase we have reorganised collection rounds on a number of occasions and are now utilising spare vehicles and staff to minimise the collections for crews.

"We do not have sufficient capacity to meet any future growth and have recently had to abort some commercial collections due to insufficient resources.

"We are utilising agency workers daily to meet service demands at a cost of approximately £100,000 per year.

"We are also averaging around 49 hours overtime per week at an annual cost of around £36,700."

The council currently has seven crews which average 5,662 collections a week, with a part-time crew collecting refuse from the equivalent of 4,300 properties. The area includes Swadlincote.

The new collection crew, alongside making a part-time crew full-time will see the council average collections at 5,007 properties a week – giving it space to "absorb" 4,671 collections at newly built homes in the district.

As it stands, the council spends a total of £841,478 on refuse collections - that is over its budget of £776,516.

This breaks down as £529,789 on routine collections, £21,494 on clinical and bulky pickups, £136,725 on spare – spent on three drivers and loaders, £5,000 on professional fees, £100,000 on agency staff and £48,470 on overtime.

The budget will now rise to a total of £903,074.

Routine collection pay would be boosted to £621,045, clinical and bulky pickups to £66,753, with the current amount being spent on spare drivers and loaders remaining the same.

However, professional fees would drop to zero, agency pay to £49,062 and overtime down to £29,489.

It said that overtime spending and agency fees would always be present, with the report saying: "The nature of the service dictates that there will always be some need for agency cover and some overtime for the Saturday freighter service and bank holiday collections."

The six new staff positions are as follows: one additional refuse driver/chargehand post, three additional refuse loader posts and two clinical driver posts.