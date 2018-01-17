The video will start in 8 Cancel

Soap and reality TV fans have kicked off ticket sales for a hotly-anticipated charity footy match - by snapping up more than 600 tickets in less than 24 hours.

Among stars set to take to the pitch at Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium are EastEnders' Jake Wood, Dean Gaffney and Danny Boy Hatchard.

Love Island's Alex Beattie and Chris Hughes are also lacing up their boots, while X Factor champ Shayne Ward will hope to find the net to give new meaning to his number one hit, That's my Goal.

And enthusiastic fans have been quick to snap up tickets for the match, which will raise money for Burton Albion Community Trust.

Tickets only went on sale at 10am yesterday, Tuesday, January 16. As of today, January 17, 666 had already been sold, with plenty more up for grabs for those thinking about going. The stadium can hold 6,912 people.

Matt Hancock, Burton Albion Community Trust's head of community said: "It has been a great response so far.

"We see the game as a terrific opportunity for new people to visit the Pirelli Stadium and it will be a brilliant family day with activities prior to kick off right the way through.

"We are pleased with the take up so far and we hope many more people will come along and support the charitable work we do with all proceeds going to the trust."

The celebrity names will be welcomed to the Pirelli Stadium on Sunday, April 29 for a 3pm kick-off.

Proceeds will help support adult and junior disability programmes delivered by Burton Albion's charity arm, the community trust.

The two teams will have celebrity captains - Man Utd legend George Best's son, Calum, and EastEnders' Jake Wood, who plays bad boy Max Branning.

Also among the celebrities joining them will be EastEnders actors Jamie Borthwick and Matt Lapinskas.

They will joined by actor Stephen Graham, of Gangs of New York and Pirates of the Caribbean fame; The Only Way is Essex's (TOWIE's) Dan Osborne and Liam Gatsby, and pop stars Simon Webbe, of Blue, and Jimmy Constable, of 911.

Soccer Am's Franky Fryer and "Tubes", Jamie O'Hara, of Celebrity Big Brother, and So Solid Crew's MC Harvey will also be there.

And even more celebrities will be added to the list over the next few weeks.

Admission prices will be £10 for adults on the terrace and £5 for under 17s. The seats will be £15 for adults and £8 for under 17s.

Tickets are available by calling 01283 565938, visiting the club shop during normal opening hours or by visiting www.burtonalbionfc.co.uk .

Hospitality packages will be available by calling Kate Griffiths 01283 565938 or email Kate.Griffiths@burtonalbionfc.co.uk for further details.

