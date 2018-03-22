The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hundreds of women across the UK from a variety of different backgrounds came together at Burton Town Hall for the third annual culture celebration event - thanks to a town clothes shop.

On Sunday, March 4, organisers from Ethnic Trendz, a clothes store in Waterloo Street, Burton staged the event to "bring a multi-cultural gathering of entrepreneurs, businesses, organisations and artists from various walks of life together under one roof."

The Town Hall was transformed into a site of cultural diversity, with food, music, dance, arts, shopping and more on display.

Despite heavy snowfalls attendees travelled from as far afield as London to join in with the celebrations.

The main organiser was Madiha Jamil, who is also the founder of Ethnic Trendz.

The 33-year-old mother-of-three explained that she decided to host the festival in March to coincide with International Women's Day.

Mrs Jamil said: "We admired each other's traditional clothing, tasted each other's foods, sang and danced to each other's music, shopped from each other's stalls and overall proved how beautiful the world can be when we focus on the positives and see the beauty in each other's cultures.

"We saw our historic Burton Town Hall, with its traditionally English exposed brickwork, beamed roof and stained glass windows, burst with colours from all over the world with a fabulous display of folk costumes showing us, once again, that there is beauty in every culture."

Food and cake stalls sold out, while fashion entrepreneurs were given the chance to demonstrate their goods.

The event was strictly women-only, although under 12 boys were permitted.