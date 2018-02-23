Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A robber brandishing an axe kept terrified shop workers captive in a store room during a raid on a Stretton Co-op, police have revealed.

Staffordshire Police were today continuing their investigations into the armed robbery when four shop workers were subjected to a "terrifying ordeal" at the Co-op store, in Main Street, just after 6am yesterday, Thursday, February 22.

Masked robbers, armed with axes, crowbars and knives, raided the store to steal a number of items, including scratch cards and an unknown quantity of cash. One of the gang was wearing a turquoise tracksuit, detectives have revealed.

Police have today released more information on the robbery as the force continues to appeal for witnesses to get in touch with any information.

The force said it is now clear that they are looking for five suspects and a dark coloured vehicle in connection with the robbery.

A spokesman said that one of the five robbers held three members of staff captive in the store room, where two had their wrists tied with cable ties. The third member of staff was not tied up.

The robber with them in the store room had an axe and was wearing a turquoise tracksuit with a hood. He is described as having a local accent, said a police spokesman.

The other four men led the store manager around the officer and the store. Police said that one of the raiders may have had "something red" around his forehead.

Officers will today be reviewing CCTV footage and continuing enquiries.

DS Adam Yates from Staffordshire Police, said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the staff and we would urge any witnesses to come forward and speak to us. Our investigation continues today and we are following all lines of enquiry.



"If you have any information please call us on 101 quoting incident 90 of 22 February."

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the store after the raid but there were no serious injuries, said a spokesman. However, one woman was treated for anxiety.

The store was closed for nine hours, re-opening at 3.30pm, while police and forensics officers carried out investigations at the scene.

A spokesman from Central England Co-operative said: "This incident was very frightening for our store colleagues, who are our first priority, and we have offered them support and counselling both from within our business and specialists.

"We have also implemented increased security measures in order to protect our colleagues, customers and community.

"We have full CCTV coverage in all our stores and have increased our provision of security guards.

"We are continuing to work closely with Staffordshire Police and urge any potential witnesses to contact the force as soon as possible in order to help find those responsible."

Speaking after the robbery, Councillor Len Milner, who represents Stretton on East Staffordshire Borough Council, expressed concern over the level of brutality in such raids in shops across the country.

The ex-Mayor of East Staffordshire said: "It is an absolute disgrace. I feel extremely sorry and concerned for the people involved who were tied up. This is getting quite prevalent across the country and it is concerning.

"I didn't know about it until I read about it as I was in bed at the time but the police tape is still there so no-one can get in.

"The level of violence used is very frightening. I am surprised this happened as Stretton is normally quiet and it is rare that we get something as bad as this.

"I am worried about what could happen in the future. I know that the Co-op's CCTV is quite substantive."

Anyone with information should call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 90 of February 22.