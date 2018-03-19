The video will start in 8 Cancel

Residents in Burton and South Derbyshire are being advised to watch their step with a yellow weather warning for ice in place.

A warning of ice has been released by the Met Office, between 9pm tonight, Monday, March 19, and 9am tomorrow, Tuesday, March 20.

According to the Met Office , the yellow weather warning indicates: "Ice is likely to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

"This increases the risk of accidents, as well as injuries from slips and falls."

A yellow weather warning indicates that people should be aware of possible travel delays and further disruptions for their day-to-day activities.

It also suggests that the Met Office is monitoring the situation, and it is recommended to keep an eye on forecasts as the weather could change or worsen in the near future.

For the rest of Monday, forecasts predict that temperatures should remain constant around 2C and 3C, with cloudy and overcast weather and very low chances of rain.

Into Tuesday, the weather should stay very much the same, except with sunny intervals at 7am, 10am and 5pm.

Temperatures will vary with lows of 2C in the early mornings and highs of 7C by midday and throughout the afternoon.

The chief forecaster's assessment for the day is: "After a clear start in many areas with the temperature falling below freezing through Monday evening it will turn cloudier from the north, with the possibility of some wintry showers in places.

"The temperature may come back above freezing in some places for a time, but will fall below again where the cloud breaks.

"Therefore, ice is likely to form where untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are left wet after snow melts during the day, or partly melted snow refreezes, and where wintry showers occur overnight."