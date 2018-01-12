The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton and South Derbyshire could see an icy arctic blast over the next week - bringing gale force winds, wintry showers and even a flutter of snow for the region.

Forecasters say the weather is set to take a turn for the worst as a jet stream bringing in cold air from the Arctic is predicted to hit the UK next week.

The jet stream is forecasted to move overhead, whipping up the wind and luring heavy wintry showers towards Britain.

Any snow is likely to be confined to higher ground but falls are also possible at lower levels, they say.

Prolonged spells of dense fog may cause issues for drivers and air passengers for the rest of this week in the calm before the storm.

Rain and strong winds are expected in Burton on Monday, January 15, followed by wintery showers on Tuesday. There will be a low of 2C.

Met Office yellow warnings for fog have been in place for many regions of England and Wales, while much of north-west Europe ​has also been covered by ​swathes of mist.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Patchy fog is expected to reform in places this evening and overnight. Slower journey times are possible and there is a chance of delays to flights."

Forecasters predict travel disruption with roads and air traffic adversely affected before a ridge of high pressure brings a brief ​clearer period.