Council bosses have released an update regarding bin collections as temperatures continue to plummet.

Following the suspension of services on Monday, December 11, East Staffordshire Borough Council has now reinstated its waste collection service and is trying to reach as many households as possible.

However, as a result of these weather conditions and the impact on the service, the council has taken the decision to suspend garden waste (brown bin) collections for the full week.

Residents should not put out their brown bins for collection for the remainder of this week to Friday, December 15.

Those households that presented their brown bins on Monday or Tuesday should now return these bins to their property and present them for collection on their next scheduled date for a garden waste collection.

This does not apply to grey bins (residual waste) or blue bins (recycling). These should be presented as normal. Residents who did not receive a collection on Monday or Tuesday should leave these bins at their normal presentation point and the council will look to collect them over the next few days.

Separate paper collections will also be suspended for the week and should now be presented on the next scheduled collection day for this material type.

A spokesman for East Staffordshire Borough said: "The council would like to apologise for any inconvenience and thank residents for their patience.

"Unfortunately this type of severe weather does have an impact on our service as refuse vehicles are vulnerable to skidding, with the potential to cause considerable damage.

"Whilst we will make every effort to minimise disruption, the health and safety of our crews and the public in general has to take priority.

"In addition to the condition of the roads, we also have to consider ice and snow on the pavements and footways and the potential risk to those collecting the bins".

Please refer to the council's website for further updates.