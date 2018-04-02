Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An idea to turn Burton's former courthouse into a place where homeless war veterans can get a bed for the night have been hailed as "brilliant", byt Burton Mail readers.

They took to the Burton Mail's Facebook page and the website to praise an idea put forward by Ian Siddalls, a member of the Burton Civic Society. He has pitched the proposal for a centre for former military personnel to be created at the now closed Burton Magistrates' Court, in Horninglow Street.

He believes that the 108-year-old listed building would create an "ideal opportunity" for the town to take care of its veterans.

It came as the Government admitted it is aware that the Grade II-listed building in the town centre needs to be redeveloped "as swiftly as possible" to ensure it does not deteriorate".

It would appear that Burton Mail readers agree that this would be a good use for the building.

Sylvia Steele Martin said: "That is actually a brilliant idea. Its about time something like this was done."

Neil Earley said: "What a wicked idea. It is about time all those who have fought for their Queen, King and country are given something back."

Nik Collyer said: "Brilliant idea, certainly beats housing."

Jude Rushton simply said: "Brilliant idea", and Lynne Gash agreed saying: "What a good idea."

Martin Sainsbury said: "I'm with you on this one 100 per cent."

Brian Stocks said: "Exactly. As an ex-serviceman I do not really think that there are many "war veterans" on the streets of Burton however they still deserve help and, as you say, so do ALL homeless people (for whatever reason) who could be in this position through no fault of their own."

Bev Walker thinks that homeless people in general could be accommodated, not just war veterans.

However Matthew Sydney Long felt that the building should reopen as a fully functioning magistrates' court so that victims and witnesses of crime and those needing assistance with civil matters do not need to travel to places like Derby. He added that it has cost thousands to keep the building empty since it stopped functioning as a courthouse.

The court has been empty since it was controversially closed by the Ministry of Justice in 2016 as a cost-saving measure. It said running costs of the building totalled £200,000 a year. Cases from Burton now go to others courts in the area, including Cannock Magistrates' Court.

However, the Burton Mail revealed after making a Freedom of Information request that the Government still spent £100,000 on the place in the year after the building closed to maintain it.

The complex was later transferred to the Government's Homes and Communities Agency, which has since been renamed Homes England.

Mr Siddalls, who has already seen more than 400 people sign his online petition to turn the building into an interactive museum, has now put forward the potential use for the place after speaking to a war veteran last year.

The history of Burton Magistrates' Court

Opened in 1910, the court was designed by the architect Henry Beck, and built by the company Richard Kershaw and Sons.



While tourists and residents look upon the domed building outside in awe, it is the inside – with the very impressive magistrate's chair with Baroque styling based on the design of the Old Bailey - that needs to be seen to be believed.

A three-tonne foundation stone was laid by Alderman Charles Tresise (mayor of Burton) on May 24, 1909, a stone which still takes pride of place at the front of building.

The original building, once complete, housed one large courtroom measuring 40ft by 31ft and one smaller courtroom measuring 32 sq ft. There were also rooms built for the magistrates, the magistrates' clerks and the witnesses.

Despite the industrial landscape surrounding it, the Grade II listed court building still remains a landmark in the town. Many will have seen the large wooden door for the 'public' outside marking the original entrance, alongside the door for 'justices'.

Adjoining the court is the new and improved police station with the usual mess rooms and changing quarters as well as living quarters for 10 single constables. A mortuary was built along with kennels for stray animals and a 'lethal chamber' for animals which needed to be destroyed.

The police station was later replaced by the one seen today; it became operational in 1998. And despite a £400,000 extension to the court for another two courtrooms, Burton Magistrates' Court building would remain the same.

Its two-storey extension, in 1989, was expected to 'boost efficiency and relieve congestion for staff, solicitors and the public.' The building included a general office, extra courtroom and rooms for court officials and solicitors.

The project meant that staff would be able to handle accounts, fines, fees and maintenance payments within the new complex. With the closure of Tamworth Magistrates' Court in 2011, all cases were transferred to Burton – making it busier than ever.

However, instead of extending the court further, the courts and tribunals service closed it and invested more than £700 million to reform and digitise its courts across the UK to deliver swifter justice.