One cheeky chancer in Burton decided to make the most of the sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall last week by attempting to sell a home-made igloo on an online property website - for £50,000.

The igloo was listed on Rightmove and was supposedly located in the Market Place, in Burton.

Clearly, one crafty builder made the decision to make the most of the multiple inches of snow that fell in Burton and South Derbyshire for three days as Storm Emma and the 'Beast from the East' wreaked havoc.

Residents woke up on Thursday, March 1, to roughly four inches of snow, with downfalls continuing throughout the day and into the weekend.

Hundreds of schools across Staffordshire and Derbyshire closed for Thursday and Friday, while there was chaos on the roads.

The igloo first appeared on the property website on Thursday - but has since been removed - no doubt due to it melting as the snow and ice disappeared this week. And looking at the picture we're not sure that was Burton Market Place!

The description of the property said: "Available for a limited period. A deceptively spacious home ideal for the outdoors type.

"Buy now before the market hots up! Call Abode to book a viewing today before it's gone…"

In a list of "key features" it explains that the igloo was built in a fridge freezer, is fully air conditioned and even includes a modern, white interior.

The small gite comes complete with "parking for one sledge" and the tenure, is "freezehold".

This expertly "hand built" property has been described as a "very ice house" in the description.