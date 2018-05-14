The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New images show the construction of a 1,195 tonne bridge on the M1 near East Midlands Airport.

A section of the motorway in Leicestershire was closed for the building project on both the south and northbound carriageways between Junction 23A and Junction 24 from Friday, May 11 to Sunday, May 13.

(Image: Highways England)

The northbound section between those junctions had been closed since midnight on Friday and the southbound section since 10pm Friday.

The northbound carriageway re-opened six hours ahead of schedule on Sunday at around 9.12am.

M1 near East Midlands Airport will close at the weekend and roadworks in Burton and Swadlincote

Highways England announced at 9.39am that the southbound section of the M1 between junctions 23A and 24 had re-opened.

(Image: Highways England)

The closure was for a new 1,195-tonne road bridge to be put in place which is part of the new Kegworth Bypass. Motorists had been diverted via the A42 and the A453.