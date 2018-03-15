Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Improvements to Burton's "hideous" railway station may be one step closer after Burton’s MP met with train company bosses.

Burton MP Andrew Griffiths was joined by county and borough councillors to discuss the state of the site with East Midlands Trains.

At the meeting, it was agreed that a steering group with representatives of East Staffordshire Borough Council, Staffordshire County Council and East Midlands Trains would be set up to draw up a revamp plan.

Mr Griffiths said: "A town as big as Burton with planned growth in the future deserves a better gateway and a better first impression than with the station we have now.

"We had a constructive meeting with East Midlands Trains, and they took on board our concerns about the facilities available at Burton station.

"The steering group will now be looking at what can be done to make the station better for all travellers and those visiting Burton.

"The next step is for us to meet with Network Rail, who own the building of the station itself, to press the case for substantial improvements, and I will be arranging that in the coming weeks."

Also at the meeting with East Midlands Trains was the leader of East Staffordshire Borough Council, Richard Grosvenor, deputy leader Jacqui Jones and Staffordshire County Council cabinet member Mark Winnington.

They and other county council officials raised their concerns about the facilities available at the station, as well as the general upkeep and condition of the site.

The meeting comes after Mr Griffiths spoke with Rail Minister Paul Maynard late last year.

He told Mr Maynard that he, and councillors, did not believe East Midlands Trains should be awarded the next franchise for the East Midland line if it did not commit to improving Burton station.

During the meeting, Minister Maynard was shown photographs of the station - and he branded it "hideous".

The Borough Road station has come under fire down the years for its appearance and the fact it has no area to sit and have a drink.