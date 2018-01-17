Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More people are putting themselves forward for research at Burton's hospital, the latest figures have revealed.

The Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust research and development team has seen an increase in volunteers for their research.

The department is sent a recruitment target of around 750 patients per year from the West Midlands Clinical Research Network.

The types of trials volunteers have put themselves forward for range from data collection to comparing different treatments and procedures.

For this financial year, the West Midlands Clinical Research Network sent the research and development team a higher-than-ever target to recruit 1,221 patients for research studies.

As of December 14, 2017, the Burton Hospitals research and development team has recruited 766 participants and is on track to meet the new target.

In order to boost the profile of the department, the team has been issued new navy blue uniforms.

Sarah Hathaway-Lees, a research and development clinical manager, said: "I'm very excited and proud of the work that our department has achieved over the last 12 months.

"We are very proud of the developments within our department, especially the increase in recruitment for our research, which will only increase throughout 2018.

"I would like to thank my team for their consistent hard work within the trust and for representing the high standards of our research and department whenever they perform off-site visits."

Jaqueline Elliot, who is also a research and development clinical manager, said: "It is a real privilege to be able to offer patients who attend our trust novel treatments within a clinical trial.

"The team has been successful in expanding the areas of health research that is offered to our patients and our vision is to build on this, so that all patients can have the opportunity to take part in clinical research."