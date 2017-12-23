The video will start in 8 Cancel

Festive business is booming for Burton's independent traders as nation-wide chains struggle to sell.

Top retailers including Debenhams, House of Fraser, Argos, John Lewis and Boots have been forced to slash their prices by up to 80 per cent as Christmas Day approaches.

But firms trading in town have been enjoying steady Advent sales figures.

One thriving business has been Alphabet Gift Shop, which caters for early-morning commuters in need of a caffeine fix.

Jodie Hammond, 26, is a shop supervisor at the Union Street store.

She said: "We have been really busy in the shop, which has been full all day every day.

"We're really lucky that we have been doing so well in the run up to Christmas.

"I think it's because we sell things that are a little different to all the other shops in Burton.

"After Christmas, we'll be having a sale, so shoppers can find even more great deals."

Spirit Games, in High Street, has also had a prosperous lead-up to Christmas.

Owner Phil Bootherstone said a surprising amount of people had ordered presents online.

He said: "It's been a pretty good year on the whole. We've had a higher number of mail orders than we were expecting.

"It's great to think that when people are shopping online, there are hundreds of different stores they can choose from. It's great that we have been doing well on the web.

"We've also been doing well in store and we've had a lot of people come through the doors.

"Traditional games have been really popular this year and we're glad to see that people are still enjoying playing them."

Ahoy Sailor Vintage in High Street has also been bucking the trend.

The store's Natalie Lynch said: "We've generally been very busy during the run up to Christmas.

"We're pretty well known locally for our range of crazy Christmas jumpers so we have seen a lot of returning and new customers.

"The town centre has looked busy and so has High Street with all the indie traders doing well."

However, Shereena Starmer, 34, the owner of Shabby Nook in the Octagon Centre, and said trade had not been as good as she would have hoped for.

She said: "It's not been as good as last year. Trade has definitely suffered a little bit.

"I think it's a combination of a number of things. A lot people would rather shop online rather than go into town when they are shopping for Christmas.

"I do think that people might be shopping elsewhere. We have already launched our Christmas sale in hopes of boosting our sales a little bit before the 25th.

In Swadlincote, businesses have also been doing well in what is traditionally the high street's busiest time of the year.

Leanne Mace, of vintage store Curly Magpie and Friends, in High Street, said: "We have had a very busy week and would like to thank our customers old and new for their continued support.

"We are open Saturday, from 9am to 5pm, and Sunday, from 10am to 1pm, for any last minute gifts and Christmas styling.

"Our business over the last two years has been very consistent and stable gaining new customers as they discover us.

"We offer unique gifts as well as vintage and antique homeware alongside handmade goods."

Nomad Tattoo and Retail has reported a great year - especially since more shoppers headed to Swadlincote when Burton's St Peter's Bridge was closed.

A store spokesman said: "We've been doing pretty well so far this year.

"It's always nice in Swad in the run up to Christmas and this year there seems to be quite a few people opting to shop local, which is nice."

Earlier this month, the Get Vocal About Local campaign encouraged shoppers to buy gifts from independent businesses.

Small Business Saturday was held on December 1, and shoppers were encouraged to try new stores for their Christmas shopping.

Shop opening times around Burton and Swadlincote

The Octagon and Cooper's Square shopping centres will be open from 10am to 4.30pm on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

The centres will also be be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Normal hours - 9am to 5.30pm for The Octagon and 8am to 6pm for Cooper's Square - will apply on Boxing Day.

Centre bosses have warned shoppers to check with individual shops about their opening times, as some stores may not follow the same hours as the shopping centres.