A mum from Newhall who was left devastated when her newborn son died after just 17 minutes has told of her shock that infant mortality rates have risen, with the West Midlands being named the worst.

The latest figures for England and Wales from the Office for National Statistics have shown that in 2016 there were 2,651 deaths among babies aged under one year, compared with 2,578 in 2015.

The infant mortality rate had been following a downward trend since the 1990s, until 2015, when the rate began to rise. However, the statistical body has stressed that the current levels "remain low in historical terms". In comparison, in 1986 there were 6,313 infant deaths, it said.

The latest figures show that the highest infant mortality rates were found in the West Midlands, which includes Burton, where there were six deaths for every 1,000 live births in the region.

This was almost double the rate observed in the East of England where the rate was 3.1 deaths per 1,000 live births.

The numbers are upsetting to Donna Willday, of Newhall, whose son Blake died in February last year.

Miss Willday, 37, suffered four miscarriages before she and her partner Brad, 42, found out they were expecting Blake. After a happy and healthy pregnancy, the pair were left heartbroken when their baby boy was born nine weeks prematurely.

She said despite doctors doing all they could, Blake died after 17 minutes.

Miss Willday, who is also mum to Chloe, 19, said the numbers are "far too high in this day and age" and more needs to be done to improve the figures.

She said: "I think those numbers are shocking especially in this day and age, they are far too high.

"The worst thing is that people automatically place blame on the midwives which is completely wrong.

"The midwives at Burton are absolutely amazing even though they are extremely busy they still manage to be brilliant and I cannot fault any of the care we received before or after we had Blake.

"Moving forward I think the Government needs to invest in more midwives and funds so that hopefully more of these tragedies can prevented in the future."

The statistics show that congenital anomalies account for a third of infant deaths, while seven per cent are attributable to sudden infant death syndrome - also known as cot death. Immaturity-related conditions, such as respiratory and cardiovascular disorders" were the most common cause of infant deaths in 2016, it showed.

Across both countries, National Statistics experts also found a small increase in the neonatal mortality rate, which is deaths among babies younger than a month old.

The rate of neonatal deaths increased from 2.6 per for every 1,000 births in 2015 to 2.7 in 2016.

Alan White, deputy leader and cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing at Staffordshire County Council said any death is "one death too many".

He said: "We want the best start in life for all children across Staffordshire and this is a priority area for us. Thankfully numbers of infant deaths in the county are relatively small, although one death is one too many.

"We continue to work closely with others, including the NHS to improve women’s health before, during and after pregnancy to ensure that families get off to the best possible start.”

He added: "Our child health and wellbeing programme brings together health visiting and school nursing services which work with young people and families including teenage parents and mums-to-be to promote the benefits of healthy lifestyles, nutrition and breastfeeding."

In 2015, Health and Social Care Secretary Jeremy Hunt announced an ambition to halve the rate of stillbirths and infant deaths by 2030.

Francine Bates, chief executive of The Lullaby Trust charity, said: "The Lullaby Trust is concerned to see that there has been little change in the infant mortality rate since last year and that babies from disadvantaged families are more likely to die.

"These statistics show us that the measures taken to tackle inequality have stalled.

"Many of these deaths could be prevented if the Government were to invest more in maternal and children's health.

"As a charity that supports families who have lost their baby to sudden infant death, we are disappointed to see it is still the third most common cause of death in the post-neonatal period.

"Our national awareness campaign Safer Sleep Week aims to address this by spreading the safer sleep message, so more parents are aware of the risk factors associated with sudden infant death."

A spokesman for the department of health and social care, said: "There is nothing more devastating than losing a child so it is encouraging to see stillbirth rates at their lowest in 25 years - demonstrating progress towards our aim to halve rates of stillbirth and neonatal death by 2025.

"We are determined to make our maternity care even safer - on top of investment in staff training and safety equipment, we recently announced that the healthcare safety investigation branch will investigate all unexplained stillbirths and neonatal deaths, which will provide vital learning for the NHS and ensure tragedies are not repeated."