The inquest into the death of a 14-year-old Barton schoolgirl has been postponed until court proceedings are completed.

Holly Brown was on a school trip to Birmingham when the minibus she was travelling in was involved in a crash on the A38 in July last year. The John Taylor High School pupil suffered serious injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest into her death was set to take place last year but was postponed. Now Birmingham Coroners Court has revealed the inquest will be postponed again until court proceedings involving a 53-year-old man have concluded.

Nicholas Buck, of Kingshurt Way, Solihull, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and appeared before magistrates on Thursday, March 29.

He is set to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, April 26, and has been granted unconditional bail until then.