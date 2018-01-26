The video will start in 8 Cancel

An 85-year-old Stretton woman died after choking on food, an inquest has heard.

Tai Yua Cheung, who lived on Jordan Avenue in Stretton, died on Saturday, October 14, at Queen's Hospital in Burton.

An inquest into her death of was held at Burton Town Hall on Wednesday, January 17.

At the town hall, the inquest was told that Mrs Cheung was in the dining room of her Stretton home on the afternoon of Friday, October 13. She had walked into the kitchen by herself.

The family then found Mrs Cheung lying on the kitchen floor and called an ambulance. She later died in hospital.

Speaking at the inquest, South Staffordshire coroner, Andrew Haigh said that: "Mrs Cheung was 85 when she died. She was a lady who had some problems with her health, but generally seems to have been managing quite well.

Mr Haigh concluded that Mrs Cheung's death was 'an unfortunate accident'.