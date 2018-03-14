Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inspirational Burton surgeon who has helped save many lives has been honoured by Amnesty International as part of International Women's Day.

Jyoti Shah, who is one of just two female surgeons at Burton's Queen's Hospital, features on a map highlighting the extraordinary work of women across the country.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International UK launched its Suffragette Spirit Map of Britain to celebrate the ground-breaking work being carried out by women in their communities 100 years on from first winning the vote.

Over the past month, Amnesty has worked with newspaper groups including Archant, Newsquest, Trinity Mirror, Johnston Press, metro.co.uk, marieclaire.co.uk and stylist.co.uk to scour the country for women who embody the continuing suffragette spirit - today's female human rights defenders.

The search found women around the country who are setting up support groups to aid refugees, tackling the issues surrounding domestic abuse through theatre, setting up initiatives to tackle bullying in schools, establishing charities to tackle period and clothing poverty, standing up for pensioners' rights and campaigning for better facilities for disabled people.

As well as juggling a busy career, Jyoti, a Macmillan consultant urological surgeon, has helped saved many lives with her campaign 'Inspire Health – Fighting Prostate Cancer' which she set up with advanced nurse practitioner Sarah Minns.

The campaign has seen hundreds of men in the community educated on and tested for prostate cancer and Jyoti and Sarah appeared on BBC's One Show to raise awareness of their project.

Jyoti said: "I'm very humbled and very surprised, I wasn't expecting it.

"There are some amazing people on the map so what am I doing on there?! It's lovely and very kind, its very kind of everyone."

On seeing the map, Helen Pankhurst, great-granddaughter of Emmeline Pankhurst and granddaughter of Sylvia Pankhurst, who founded the Suffragette movement, said:

"There is no better time to launch this map and push these incredible women into the spotlight to be praised and recognised for their work.

"I imagine if the suffrage campaigners of old, including my great-grandmother Emmeline and grandmother Sylvia, could see Amnesty's map, they would be extraordinarily moved.

"Because while together they helped set a precedent for women taking action, I doubt they would have known how their irrepressible drive and attitude would resonate 100 years later – and give visibility to women who are standing up and promoting human rights in such a varied and all-encompassing way."

For more information, visit www.amnesty.org.uk.