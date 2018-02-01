Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An international business has chosen Burton as the site for its new UK headquarters and will bring 25 new jobs to the town – and potentially another 15 forming in the coming months.

Malone Group, a professional project management firm, was first established in Ireland in 1999, but has now moved to its new headquarters at Skyline Court, on Centrum 100 in Burton.

The town will now act as a headquarters for the company in the United Kingdom, based out of the new 5,500 square feet building.

The firm works with a number of blue chip companies in Europe and Canada, managing site safety, engineering and delivery.

Bosses at the firm have promised that this move will create 25 new jobs for Burton, with the opportunity of a further 15 roles in professional engineering and safety coming in within the next 18 months.

Stephen Malone, the chief executive operator of company, said: "Burton is the perfect location for us to grow. Malone Group specialises in working with the food and drink and pharmaceutical industries which are both growth areas for this location.

"As a company we have been operating in the United Kingdom since 2012 and we are keen to vary our scope of expertise to offer more to our clients. Recent acquisitions and the move to the central UK headquarters makes that possible."

The site was officially opened on the morning of Friday, January 26, by Burton MP Andrew Griffiths.

Earlier in January, Mr Griffiths was made the Small Business Minister during Prime Minister Theresa May's reshuffle of her cabinet, and has labelled the new business as a 'boost for the area.'

Mr Griffiths said: "Malone Group's relocation to Burton sends out a strong signal to the industry that the town is an innovative player in an ever-changing industry.

"Our location at the heart of the country puts us in a prime position and is just one of the reasons as a town we are seeing such growth in the industry.

"As Small Business Minister I am keen to develop further connections with the town's successful businesses which are the life blood of our economy and the reason as a town we continue to thrive."

Bosses at the company have laid out plans to try and 'develop the engineers of the future', with employee training scheme already laid out for new recruitments.