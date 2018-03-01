The video will start in 8 Cancel

An independent investigation has begun into a police force's handling of several incidents involving a 16-year-old girl who suffered stab wounds in a Burton churchyard.

The girl was treated in hospital for her injuries after an incident allegedly took place in the grounds of All Saints' Churchyard at 7pm in Branston Road, Burton, on Monday, January 22.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said it is investigating Staffordshire Police's response to a number of prior incidents involving the teenager.

In a statement it said the inquiry followed a mandatory referral by the force, after the girl was admitted to Burton's Queen's Hospital for her wounds, last month.

The 16-year-old suffered stab wounds to her neck during the alleged incident and then walked herself more than two miles to Queen's Hospital for treatment. She was released the following morning.

Claudiu Lucien Vacaru, 19, of no fixed abode, appeared before Cannock magistrates in January in connection with the churchyard incident.

He is charged with attempted murder, threats to kill and possession of a knife in a public.

Appearing at Stafford Crown Court via video-link today, February 23, he pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and threats to kill, but pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody until Monday, June 11, where he will stand trial at Stafford Crown Court.

Derrick Campbell, IOPC regional director, said: "As is widely known, the force is separately conducting a criminal investigation and a man has been arrested and charged in connection with that.

"Therefore it would be inappropriate for us to make any further comment at this time."

A spokesman for Staffordshire police said: "We will not be commenting at this time as the investigation is on-going."