Four vital charities which work tirelessly to feed the needy in Burton and South Derbyshire over the cold winter months have thanked kind-hearted Burton Mail readers for their "unbelievable and phenomenal" support, which will mean there will be food on the table for more than 230 grateful families.

People young and old did their bit for this year's Burton Mail Feed Our Families campaign with schools, businesses, churches and generous individuals all chipping in to help.

We asked you to donate one tin or packet of food so struggling families would not go hungry this Christmas time.

The appeal, which was run for a fourth year by the Burton Mail, was hailed a "tremendous success" with people attending collections at a Burton Albion football match, and schools and groups also also donating.

There was also backing for the campaign from Brewers boss Nigel Clough and Hollywood film star and comedian Russell Brand.

The charities were still busy tallying up the amount of donations that generous readers gave, we know that almost 9,000 items were donated, which will help at least 230 families eat for four days.

Sophia Hemmings is an outreach support worker at the Eaton Foundation, which was involved with the campaign for the first time this year.

The 23-year-old said the appeal had been essential in replenishing the stock of the food bank there, describing Feed Our Families a "blessing".

She said: "We have had companies and schools randomly turn up with bags full of donations and it has been so nice to see the community getting together.

"The sad thing is that it is not just the homeless people coming to us; there are people that have homes and have jobs but need extra help from us.

"We have also been out to a few ladies who have reached out to us because they have been in desperate need but the foundation focuses on men because there is a lack of help for men in the community; we aim to break that barrier.

"Having a full stock in our food bank makes a massive difference because we don’t have to ration as much.

"People get exactly what they want and what they need without feeling guilty about taking it from someone else.

"We just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has organised it and everyone who has donated.

"It is unbelievable how many people have been helped. We are getting lots of referrals and it is great that people can see what we do."

Allan Jeffrey, trustee and volunteer at South Derbyshire CVS, said it can be "soul destroying" to see the need, especially at this time of year.

He said: "The amount of people coming in who require it, bless their hearts, it can be quite soul destroying to see.

"We are working flat out to help them and these campaigns certainly go some way to helping us do that; we wonder how we ever went on without them.

"We want to thank everybody who supported us to make it what it is; the supermarkets and everyone who has been involved have just been fantastic. We could not do it without them."

Paul Laffey, chief executive of Burton's YMCA, said he thinks this year's campaign has had the "largest impact" when it comes to people engaging with the appeal.

He said: "It has become established which is really nice and as a direct result of that more food is coming in.

"The collection at Burton Albion was incredible and the campaign has really captured imaginations this year. I think we are a very giving community and it astounds me and never ceases to amaze me.

"At Christmas there is a lot more people reflecting and thinking of others and we have had complete strangers who have read about the campaign in the Burton Mail and been inspired to think about others when doing their Christmas shopping.

"We have had an amazing number of people say to me how fortunate they are but how mindful they are of the many that are not."

Paul said encouraging people to think of others can only be a good thing and he believes this year’s campaign has been "tremendously successful".

He said: "Our volunteers see people in tears and it is not just people on benefits that need our help.

"It is people with young children and pensioners. It is a lifeline for so many and the appreciation and the light on someone’s face is so worth it.

"If they have enough food on the table that is one less worry and it transforms families lives.

"This appeal has been great. We had to dedicate a van because it has been so busy and our volunteers have said they have never seen so much food.

"While Christmas is busy, January and February is equally as tough for people and we are hoping we will have enough food for the next three months to help people in need."

Paul Ellis from the Burton branch of the Salvation Army, said the campaign has raised its profile within the community.

Paul, 65, said: "It has been great to be involved with Feed Our Families this year and we have definitely helped more people as a result.

"It has helped us feed the clients we have got as well as the ongoing need that we will experience when Christmas is over. It will make a massive difference when it comes to replenishing the stock."

Paul said he has noticed more of a need as time goes on but he does not question those that approach the food bank for help.

He said: "The numbers are growing which is resulting in more organisations starting up food banks. Why there is a need it is not for us to say but there are different reasons why people need a parcel and it is our job to help.

"Christmas is a very busy time but we are busy all year round so being able to make up parcels that last families seven days has definite benefits.

"Our profile has grown as a result of the campaign and those that need us know where we are, so we would like to thank all those who helped whatever way they could, without them this simply could not be done."

A special thank you from the editor

I feel very humble and proud today.

For yet again the Burton Mail's loyal readers have pulled out all the stops to make our Feed Our Families campaign to supply vital food for the area’s food banks a run-away success.

Your unstinting generosity never ceases to amaze me. Christmas is hugely expensive for most families as we shell out for presents and food over the festive period.

But Burton Mail readers never let this stop them from putting their hands in their pockets to make sure those less fortunate than most also get something at Christmas.

We launched Feed Our Families four years ago after being so moved by the plight of many in the area forced to use food banks to survive.

Each year has been a success and made such a difference to so many.

You might think food banks are used exclusively by homeless people; that’s just not true.

Yes many homeless people sadly have to rely on hand-outs from the food banks to eat, but nowadays those forced to use the banks include many struggling families.

Many have been hit hard by the recession and have lost their jobs or are struggling on low wages. And to provide the basics for their families they have to rely on hand-outs from the food banks.

We felt moved to act because we did not want to see anyone in our area go without at Christmas time.

We knew our readers would feel exactly as we did. But even we were blown away by your generosity.

We had asked people to stick an extra tin or packet of pasta in with their weekly shop for the appeal, which hundreds of you did.

But so many of you went even further than that; you donated food by the bag full. You got your work colleagues involved in collection items and even school children have held collections.

Every item has now been split up between the four charities which run the food banks, which we worked with in Burton and South Derbyshire, and donations have gone out to the needy.

I want to say a heartfelt thanks you to everyone who has donated to the appeal. Your efforts will make a real difference to so many in the area.

I wish you all a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year, and thank you again.

A huge thank you to everyone who took part

Thank you to all who took the time to give, whether it was big or small it will make a massive difference to the less fortunate this Christmas.

Here are just some of the many who did their bit for this year's appeal.

If we have not included you we are sorry but the response was so overwhelming that we couldn't sadly include everyone that donated.

Punch Taverns

Sainbury's, in Burton and Swadlincote

Co-operative stores

Tesco, Burton

Molson Coors

Burton and South Derbyshire College

Burton Police Station

Burton's Queen's Hospital

Toni and Guy

Sarah and Nigel Powlson, of Draycott in the Clay Village Store

Ben Robinson, Nigel Clough and the team at Burton Albion FC

Paulet School, Stapenhill

William Allitt School, Newhall

Granville Academy, Woodville

Abbot Beyne School, Stapenhill

Pingle School, Swadlincote

Scientia Academy, Horninglow

Specsavers, Burton

DHL, Barton

Malone Group, Burton

Royal Mail, Burton

Hardy Signs

Astle Paterson

Russell Brand

Branston Golf and Country Club

Morgan Silk – home brewer

Andy Smith from Swadlincote

B&M, Swadlincote

Ricky from the Burton Addiction Centre