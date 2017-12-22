Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton revellers have been urged to stay safe this Christmas ahead of so-called Black Friday - the busiest day of the year for pubs and clubs.

The last Friday before Christmas is traditionally the busiest of all days for the bar trade, with many venues hiring extra staff to cope with the number of people celebrating the festive season.

The day is notoriously busy for emergency services across East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire, and as a result police officers from Burton Police Station will be on patrol on the streets to make sure everyone stays safe.

Police and ambulance services often receive numerous calls from people worried their friends may have drunk too much alcohol, have got into fights or may drive a vehicle while under the influence.

Chief Inspector of Burton Police Station, Jason Nadin, says he has put officers out on the streets of Burton all through December in moves to curb anti-social behaviour in the town.

He said: "Since the beginning of December we have been engaged in a full plan of events where the public will have seen additional officers.

"This is normal and is a planned response to the seasonal increase in crime and anti-social behaviour.

"If the public are aware of people committing crime, please call 101 or Crimestoppers.

"So far this festive season we have been met with goodwill and cheer from the majority of the people we have met.

"Throughout specific dates in December a section 34 Authority will be authorised and in place in different areas of East Staffordshire in accordance with the Crime and Anti-social Behaviour Act 2014.

"This authority will give officers the option to exclude people from the designated locations if their behaviour is deemed as being anti-social, violent or threatening.

"Officers will proactively use the power to ensure those revellers who are just out for a great night are able to do so without the fear of becoming innocent victims to others' poor behaviour."

Staffordshire Police has issued an appeal warning people not to get behind the wheel after having a drink, or they could be at risk of losing their licence, or even facing time in jail.

Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs can have even more morbid circumstances, as thousands of people are killed every year by drink-drivers.

If convicted of causing death by dangerous driving, motorists could face up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine and a minimum two-year driving ban.

The legal limit for alcohol is 35mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood or 107mg of alcohol in 100ml of urine.

Chief Inspector Nadin said: "There is no excuse for drink-driving. Don't do it! If you do, expect to be caught and lose your licence as a minimum. Officers will be actively patrolling and stopping motorists.

"Please remember if you were intoxicated the night before, there is every chance that you will still be intoxicated the morning after."

The Chief Inspector says that it is not just anti-social behaviour or drink-driving offences that officers are prepared for ahead of Friday.

"Christmas time always sees an increase in alcohol-related incidents. Not just the drunken behaviour in the town centres that can lead to anti-social behaviour, public order offences and violence, or the temptation to have an extra alcoholic drink and drive home.

"This time of year also sees an increase in domestic abuse incidents that can be fuelled by alcohol or the additional pressures the Christmas period can bring.

"At such a special time of year for the vast majority of people it's so sad to see families affected in this way.

"I would urge anyone who is suffering from or who believes they will suffer domestic abuse to not suffer in silence and either call the police on 101 or the Pathways Project on 01543 676800 or Victim Support on 01543 301000."

The team from Burton Police Station say they want to wish everyone in the town a merry Christmas and hope they continue to stay safe over the festive period.

Chief Inspector Nadin said: "Finally, I would like to say a big thank-you to the people of East Staffordshire who have been incredibly supportive to my officers throughout 2017.

"It's been a very difficult year for officers and their families with the national threat level having been raised twice.

"The raising of the threat level to critical placed immediate and heavy responsibility on the officers who have worked long hours in challenging circumstances, for which I am immensely proud of them.

"I know that the words of support and encouragements they have received from members of the public has been hugely uplifting and has provided them with motivation and inspiration to continue to deliver the exceptional service I see every day.

"From all at East Staffordshire Local Policing Team, merry Christmas and a safe and happy New Year."

Derbyshire Police clamps down on drink- and drug-drivers this Christmas

Meanwhile, in Derbyshire patrols have been targeting drivers throughout December to catch drivers who may have climbed the wheel while intoxicated.

Last December, there were 20 collisions caused by drink- or drug-drivers in Derbyshire. Officers also breath-tested 273 drivers, with 43 testing positive, failing to provide a sample or refusing to take the test.

In one case, a 26-year-old woman provided a sample of 143mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath at the roadside. The legal limit is 35mg.

The force has also launched a campaign to combat drink-driving this year, featuring children's toys to tell the story of a collision caused by a drink-driver. The hard-hitting video shows children recreate real-life dialogues between the emergency services.

The children recreate the scene of vehicle fires and victims being cut from cars, while describing the scene of firefighters, police officers, paramedics and even the air ambulance.