A 20-year-old Winshill man has admitted engaging in sexual communication with an underage girl.

Jack Peters, of Vancouver Drive, Winshill, has appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit two charges.

He has admitted intentionally causing a child aged 15 to look at an image of a person engaging in sexual activity in Burton between January 1 and February 28, 2017.

He also admitted intentionally communicating with a girl under the age of 16 by sending her a video and engaging in sexual conversations, in Burton between April 3 and July 1, 2017.

Peters is due to attend Stafford Crown Court on April 23 to be sentenced and he answers unconditional bail until that date.