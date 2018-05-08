Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The daughter of England footballing legend Jeff Astle, who lived in Netherseal, has told of her joy after her father’s number one fan created a showstopping play detailing his colourful life.

Jeff was a household name in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and went on to play for England in the 1970 World Cup after starring as a centre forward for West Bromwich Albion. He scored the winning goal in the 1968 cup final, when Albion beat Everton 1-0.

Sadly, in later years he was struck down by dementia while still in his 50s, and died aged just 59 from the cruel disease.

His daughter Dawn Astle, 50, says she is bowled over that a play has been created about her dad's extraordinary life, which also included working as a window cleaner when he eventually retired from the game.

Jeff, who was a dad of three, went on to launch an industrial cleaning business in Burton following his retirement and was well known to many in the South Derbyshire area for his working activities after his football career ended.

Now his 'number one fan' Mike Howl, has created a play called "The Jeff Astle Story – For the love of the game" in honour of his idol.

Mr Howl, 71, first began watching West Bromwich Albion in 1953 at the age of six. The dad of two, who also has one grandson, said: "My family were supporters all the way back into the 1800s so it was only natural that I went along to watch them too.

"I loved it and when my family moved to Merseyside I would still get the train down to Birmingham to watch them at every opportunity.

"I was there when Jeff scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final in 1968 and that unforgettable moment will stay with me forever. It was one of the happiest days of my life.

"What set Jeff apart from other players is not only was he the greatest centre forward we have ever had, he was very much a man of the people and supporters could get close to him.

"Jeff loved the fans and they loved him; he would stand for ages signing autographs."

After contacting Jeff’s wife Laraine and his daughter Dawn, the pair were left stunned with the Baggies fan’s gesture.

Dawn, from Measham, said: "When Mike contacted us to say he wanted to do a play about dad’s life, death and battle with dementia, and that he was his hero, I was gobsmacked.

"As Jeff’s daughter this unbelievable gesture means so much to me and my family and we are very humbled by it.

"The show is very much about my dad the man instead of my dad the footballer and it is a great reflection of his wicked sense of humour, pranks and very humble beginnings.

"It is more a celebration of his life and is full of laughs. Mike has done it very respectfully and sensitively. It is not doom and gloom; it is a reflection of my dad.

Dawn, a mother-of-two, said she did find the prospect "a bit daunting" as she didn’t know what to expect.

She said: "It is not something that everyone gets to do and seeing someone playing dad is quite strange.

"I am really looking forward to it but I am sure it will be very emotional. I definitely think dad would be very proud."

Mike, who has been putting the play together for the past six months, said it has been a "labour of love" and he has even met with and interviewed other former Baggies' players including Tony Brown, John Kaye and Graham Lovett.

He said: "We have been rehearsing hard and it has taken six months to put together. It has definitely been a labour of love and to have the chance to share Jeff’s story is amazing, especially as it will coincide with the 50th anniversary of when he scored that goal in the FA Cup Final.

"I am so excited to see it come to life on stage and hope it does Jeff’s journey justice."

Jeff’s family launched The Jeff Astle Foundation in April 2015, after he was the first British professional footballer confirmed to have died from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

The coroner ruled that Jeff, who was a granddad of five and great granddad of two, died from dementia brought on by repeatedly heading a football which had caused trauma similar to that which a boxer would suffer after taking blows to the head.

Any money raised from the show will go to the foundation, which was set up as a lasting legacy to both raise awareness of brain injury in all forms of sport and to offer much-needed support to those affected.

It aims to establish a care home for former sports people with dementia or chronic neurological impairment, who are often younger at diagnosis and require specialist care.

The Jeff Astle Story - For the love of the game, will be shown at the Crescent Theatre in Birmingham from May 24 to May 27.

Tickets are available from howl.michael1963@yahoo.co.uk and Mr Howl, who is also a director and actor, is also hoping that anyone with any memories about Jeff, his footballing career or his time with West Bromwich Albion, also contacts him to share their stories.