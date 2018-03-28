Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Addiction Centre took centre stage on a prime time ITV documentary exploring laws surrounding cannabis – and whether the drug should be decriminalised.

Television personality Jeremy Kyle, who has himself admitted to a past gambling addiction and has suffered from obsessive compulsive disorder, hosted 'The Kyle Files', aired on ITV at 8pm on Monday, March 26.

Two separate segments in the show were shot at the Station Street addiction clinic, which provides drug and alcohol rehabilitation for hundreds of people, including detoxification and residential services.

During the first half of the show, the TV celebrity spoke with two clients at the Burton centre, following a group therapy session, where consequences of actions were discussed.

He questioned the pair about their experiences with rehabilitation therapy, and the benefits they have received.

One interviewee answered: "Going through life I've tended to want to fix myself with something. For me, sitting in a group. When you feel that connection you don’t feel as loose any more."

The other client added: "Coming to rehab has made me realise that it isn't the substance that is the problem, it was me. And I needed to learn how to get in touch with my feelings because in my head I would justify it or try to work out some reason, to say this is why."

Throughout the documentary, which is now into its fourth series, Kyle attempted to grasp a broad understanding of the culture of drugs.

He delved into how boundaries for different dealers are organised, and even spoke to some dealers who had been 'in the game' since their early teenage years.

The Burton Addiction Centre, a registered charity, was launched in 1998 by Noreen Oliver MBE, a former alcoholic who turned her life around and decided to spend her life helping others battle through their addictions.

Mrs Oliver took part in an in-depth talk with Kyle on the show, where they discussed whether there was an effective method to stop people from taking drugs.

Asked if the issue of drugs would ever go away, she answered: "Not if you're an addict and you’re susceptible."

She added that people trying to help addicts needed to be 'more ambitious for the individual' and society had to tackle why people are susceptible to addiction.