Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three Burton Albion legends - including an ex-Brewers manager - are dusting off their boots for charity for a celebrity football game featuring the likes of Calum Best, Shayne Ward - and maybe even you.

The Sellebrity Soccer match will see former Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink grace the hallowed turf at Pirelli Stadium, along with ex-captains Darren Stride and John McGrath

The game will kick off at 3pm on Sunday, April 29, with reality show, soap opera and other stars descending on the stadium for a special afternoon of football.

All proceeds raised from the game will be donated to the club's charity arm, Burton Albion Community Trust, to help support adult and junior disability programmes.

The teams will be made up of celebrities, captained by TV personality Calum Best, son of Manchester United legend George Best, and EastEnders own Jake Wood. Each team will also field Burton Albion legends and well-known football personalities.

(Image: Burton Mail)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Hasselbaink was an immensely popular figure at the club, taking the reins in November 2014 when the Brewers were in League Two.

By the time he had left for Championship side Queens Park Rangers in December, 2015, the Brewers sat top of League One following promotion.

Stride spent 17 years at Burton Albion, including 12 as captain, after rising up through the youth ranks.

He made 654 league appearance and played in every position possible, even as an emergency goalkeeper. He was released by the Brewers at the end of the 2009-10 season, when he joined Alfreton Town.

Meanwhile, midfielder McGrath spent six years with the Brewers and was named player of the year during his first season.

He went on to make 215 league appearances before joining York City on loan in 2013, then heading to Alfreton Town permanently the following season.

The trio will also join fellow Brewers legends Aaron Webster and Nigel Clough for the hotly anticipated fixture.

Kevin Cooper, from Sellebrity Soccer, said: "We are looking forward to bringing this exciting celebrity football match to Burton Albion Football Club for the first time.

"This will be a family fun-day with 34 celebrities and legends taking part.

"You can be sure of lots of goals and fun and at the same time the most important thing is raising money for Burton Albion Community Trust."

Celebrities keen to demonstrate their footballing prowess who will be taking part on the day include Stephen Graham, from Pirates of the Caribbean, Franky Fryer from Soccer AM and singer from pop group Blue, Simon Webbe.

The Only Way is Essex trio, Dan Osborne, Liam Gatsby and James Argent will be taking to the pitch, along with Love Island's Alex Beattie and Chris Hughes.

A host of actors will be heading to Burton from Walford, the home of EastEnders, including Dean Gaffeny, Danny Boy Hatchard, Matt Lapinskas and Jamie Borthwick, better known as Robbie Jackson, Lee Carter, Anthony Moon and Jay Brown respectively, in the show.

Shayne Ward of Coronation Street, Jimmy Constable from pop group 911, rapper Mc Harvey and former footballer Jamie O'Hara will also be taking part.

But one major part of the jigsaw is still needed, and that is a local hero.

A lucky person is being given the chance to take part in the fixture, and nominations should be made now to give someone the chance to take to the field with the celebrities.

Matt Hancock, the head of community at Burton Albion Community Trust, said: "To be able to give someone from the local community a once-in-a-lifetime experience as a reward for their efforts is an opportunity that we felt we had to give somebody.

"We're now on the hunt for somebody who deserves special recognition as a local hero. It's going to be a fantastic occasion and we look forward to announcing even more star names in the next few weeks."

To submit your nominations, who must be older than 18 to play, email bactadmin@burtonalbionct.org by 5pm on Monday, April 16.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under-17s for the terrace, or seated at £15 for adults or £8 for under 17s.

Car parking is available for £5 per vehicle at the stadium, and limited hospitality packages are available.

Tickets can be purchased online at ba2.glitnirticketing.com or by calling 01283 565938. Alternatively they can be bought by visiting the club shop during normal opening hours.