Jo Hopkins' life was saved by an organ transplant after she lost FIVE of her relatives to a rare genetic condition.

Jo, 60, is telling her story during organ donation awareness month. She had her kidney transplant 10 years ago, after a four-year wait - and she says it has changed her life.

Organ Donation Awareness Month, which runs throughout April. Jo, from Kings Bromley, has told how she cried tears of relief and sadness when she got the news that a donor had been found.

Jo had to watch as five of her close relatives, including her dad and grandfather were diagnosed with and subsequently died from autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, a condition which reduces kidney function and can lead to kidney failure.

She also lost an unborn son as a result of a complication of her condition while she waited for a transplant. Jo and her husband Paul, 59, eventually adopted two boys, but her illness meant while she was on holiday with her family, she would often end up in hospital while away she was so ill.

The hereditary condition can occur spontaneously once it is in the genes and the children of those who have the disease have a 50 per cent chance of also having the gene which causes the disease.

Jo, said it is a "roll of the dice" as to who it affects. It also caused the death of two uncles and an aunt.

She said: "The thing about the condition is that it is a quirk of nature that could happen to anyone. My grandfather was the first to get the condition that we know of but it could have gone further back than him. He didn’t get the opportunity for a transplant because no-one knew what was wrong with him but when my father died at 32 it was explored a bit more.

"It later became obvious that the condition was genetic as all of my father’s siblings also had the condition.

"My dad never got the chance for a transplant but two of my three uncles and aunties were given successful transplants which gave them around 20 years of extra life to see their families grow up, before they died as a result of the disease.

"It is really awful luck because once it is in the genes there is not much you can do and there is not a cure. If you have got the condition and are lucky enough to get a transplant you are still in danger further along the line.

"It robbed five of my relatives of their lives. I never got to know my grandfather as I was only a toddler when he died and I was only six when I lost my dad."

When Jo’s blood pressure started to skyrocket at the age of 21, tests revealed her worst fears - she also had the condition.

She said: "Typically you don’t know you have it until you are in your twenties unless you have raised blood pressure, so when mine started to creep up I took notice as I was looking for it by then. I was diagnosed shortly after. My two sisters do not have the condition which is a relief but I will have it for the rest of my life."

Jo was put on the transplant waiting list and endured a gruelling four-year wait for a kidney transplant, during which time she had to wrestle with the realisation that she might not get the transplant she so desperately needed.

She said: "It was something that had a huge impact on my life and on my family. I was six months pregnant when I lost my son as a result of a complication of the condition. It was a terrible time and not something I wanted to risk going through again so myself and my husband adopted two sons instead.

"When you are a mum you feel pressure to protect your family and keep things as normal as you can and I was desperate to get the kids grown up to a certain stage so I knew they could manage if I wasn’t around.

"Your whole life revolves around treatment and I would miss after-school clubs and events because I was unwell. I could not go on holiday unless I booked a hospital over there first and I would use walkie talkies to speak to my family while I was in the hospital.

"It was not easy but I counted myself lucky because I was still here and fighting.

"When my aunt started dialysis it was 12 hours a day but now it is four hours a day and I was lucky enough to be able to do it at home and fit it around my life. My husband Paul, also had to take a huge leap because he was medical phobic but it soon became a big part of his life too."

Luckily Jo got the call so many in her position never get that there was a transplant available. She says she was left overwhelmed when she finally got the call she had been desperate for to say there was a kidney available.

She said: "After four years on the list it was hard to believe. It was very emotional and my first thought was that someone had obviously lost a loved one but I was so happy and grateful that I had been given this chance for life.

"Being on the transplant list is such a rollercoaster. I was very hopeful initially and always tried my best to keep positive but after a while you do think that maybe that call won’t come. Towards the end I was so exhausted and when the call did come it was in the nick of time in terms of my spirits flagging."

Now Jo, who is a transplant games gold medallist after taking up archery and the javelin, and competing at the World Transplant Games in Argentina, is asking others to become a donor.

She said: "Because of the shortage of organ donors the doctors have to make sure they don’t risk failure so every single organ is precious and no chances are taken, but from a government point of view I think it would be more cost effective to find more transplants and have less dialysis.

"Another thing I think that would help convince people to donate is if they saw the transplant games, because they show the good that organ donation does.

"Having been in the transplant games you meet all sorts of people who really spur me on with their stories. There are people there aged two and others that are 80 who have been through so much. It is mind-blowing and moving to see in front of your eyes how organ donation gives life.

"I know that I will be on medication for the rest of my life but without the transplant I would have to live on dialysis. You have to live life as best you can with what you have.

"I do think organ donation is more talked about now but it is one of those things that people try not to think about unless it affects them.

"What I would say is that if people do decide to put themselves on the donor list it is so important to have the conversation with family and tell loved ones about your choice. It will take the burden off them knowing your wishes and sadly a lot of organs are not transplanted just because family don’t want to make that decision.

"It is life saving."

April is Organ Donation Awareness Month. To find out more, visit: https://www.organdonation.nhs.uk/

Types of donation

There are three different ways to donate. These are:

Brain stem death - This is where a person no longer has activity in their brain stem due to a severe brain injury. They have permanently lost the potential for consciousness and the capacity to breathe. This may happen even when a ventilator is keeping the person's heart beating and oxygen is circulated through their blood.

Circulatory death - Is the irreversible loss of function of the heart and lungs after a cardiac arrest from which the patient cannot or should not be resuscitated. It can also be the planned withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment from a patient within the Intensive Care Unit or the Emergency Department.

living donation - While you are still alive you can choose to donate a kidney, a small section of your liver, discarded bone from a hip or knee replacement and also your amniotic membrane (placenta).

Consent

Organs from a donor will only be used with their consent or with their family’s consent after they die. You can give your consent by:

joining the NHS Organ Donor register, or

telling a relative or close friend about your decision to donate

Everyone can join the NHS Organ Donor Register regardless of age, as long as they are:

legally capable of making the decision, and

live in the UK.

Medical conditions

Having a medical condition does not always prevent you from becoming an organ donor. At death, a qualified doctor responsible for your care will decide whether some or all organs are suitable for transplant.

But, there are a few conditions that will exclude you from donating organs.

You cannot become an organ donor if you have:

HIV, (in some circumstances people with HIV can donate to another person who already has HIV), or

Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD), or

Cancer that has spread in the last 12 months

To find out more about being a donor and to register go to: www.organdonation.nhs.uk