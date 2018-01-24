Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A business park is set to bring jobs to Burton as plans for the second phase were given the green light.

Developer St Modwen has been granted planning permission by East Staffordshire Borough Council for the second phase of Burton Gateway project, a development off the A38, between Branston and Barton-under-Needwood.

The application is for three units totalling more than 100,000 sq ft of industrial space. One of the units will offer 54,000 sq ft, another 40,000 sq ft and the smallest will be 25,000 sq ft. It is not yet known exactly how many jobs will be created.

They will be warehouse buildings suitable for suitable for storage, distribution and general industrial uses.

The plans follow the successful letting of the 87,000 sq ft first phase unit at Burton Gateway, which has been let to global logistics experts Hellman Worldwide Logistics on a 10-year lease.

Ian Romano, head of commercial (Midlands and North) at St Modwen, said: "The letting with Hellman showed there is good demand for high quality, well-connected warehouse and employment space across the Midlands. This second phase of speculative builds will further satisfy that growing need."

James Clements and Katie Aitchison, from joint agents Knight Frank and Savills, said: "Phase two at Burton Gateway demonstrates a significant level of investment in one of the Midlands’ key strategic employment sites.

"It is great to see St Modwen addressing the shortage of high quality mid-box warehouse space that has been evident in the past 12 months.

"The new development will give businesses the opportunity to expand within the local area and will also provide much-needed last-mile delivery space for national retailers and distributors."

Work on the second phase is expected to start next month and be completed by the autumn.

Once completed, Burton Gateway will cover 64 acres, offering a million sq ft of space, making it one of the largest warehouse developments in the Midlands.