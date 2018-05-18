Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Premier League football stars have been in Burton at the FA headquarters at St George's Park to create a lasting legacy to former England players who served their country during the First World War.

The 'For Club and Country' project, backed by the Woodland Trust and National Football Museum, saw 14 trees planted near the national football centre in Burton as part of a permanent First World War centenary memorial.

Arriving at the National Football Centre in Tatenhill were top names West Ham 'keeper Joe Hart, Chelsea and England star John Stones, Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ashley Young from Manchester United.

They were joined by England stars from the women's side and youth teams - Laura Bassett, Megan Finnigan, Dom Solanke, Fikayo Tomori, James Maddison, Joe Worrall, Josh Sims, Sam Field, Lewis Gibson and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Great War, which lasted from 1914 to 1918, saw the nation's top male footballers bravely sign up to go to war along with other young men of their age.

While the men were at war, female footballers kept the beautiful game alive, playing in front of thousands of national supporters across the country.

The current footballers planted trees in honour of the former players at the National Football Centre, while an entire woodland will also be created in Surrey to remember all those who gave up football to fight.

Trees will be planted in honour of former Great War England stars, Sam Hardy, Harry Hampton, Charles Wallace, Frank Buckley, Albert Colclough, George Elliot, Harold Fleming, Edwin Latheron, Joe McCall, Harry Martin, Edwin Mosscrop, Richard Watson, Joe Smith and Fanny Walden, who all represented England on the pitch in the 1913/14 season.

Edwin Latherton, who played for Blackburn Rovers, lost his life in the war. He was called up in 1916 to the Royal Field Artillery and was killed in action on October 14, 1917, leaving behind a widow and a baby boy.

Frank Buckley volunteered to serve in the Footballers' Battalion where he rose to the rank of major. He temporarily commanded the battalion but was badly wounded at the Battle of the Somme in 1916.

George Elliott, who played for Middlesbrough was the top scorer in the First Division in 1913/14 with 31 goals.He joined the army in 1916 and served as a corporal in the Royal Engineers, operating searchlights with anti-aircraft units in northern England.

Swindon Town's Harold Fleming, who is regarded as one of the team's greatest ever players had a road named in his honour as well as a statue in the Wiltshire town. He volunteered in 1915 and served as a lieutenant with the 4th Wiltshire Regiment.

St George's Park will also make the only known surviving Somme football, which was 'kicked over the top' during the famous Christmas truce between British and German troops, available for use.

The ball was used by Captain WP Nevill as a means of reassuring troops in desperate circumstances.

The For Club and Country project will also see a woodland created at the Woodland Trust's Centenary Woods at Langley Vales in Epsom.

Everyone who dedicates a tree will be remembered on a digital roll of honour while the wood will create a lasting, living legacy to all those who risked their lives in the First World War.

Football fans can get involved and help plant trees in remembrance by texting WOODS ENG to 70025 to donated £5 or by visiting forclubandcountry.org.uk

Who will be honoured?

The England representatives planted the trees in honour of the following England players:

Sam Hardy - Aston Villa Harry Hampton - Aston Villa Charles Wallace - Aston Villa Frank Buckley - Bradford City Albert Colclough - Crystal Palace George Elliott - Middlesbrough Harold Fleming - Swindon Town Edwin Latheron - Blackburn Rovers Joe Mccall - Preston North End Harry Martin - Sunderland Edwin Mosscrop - Burnley Richard Watson - Burnley Joe Smith - Bolton Wanderers Fanny Walden - Tottenham Hotspur

What happened in the First World War?

The First World war was a global war centred in Europe that began on July 28, 1914 and lasted until November 11, 1918. The four-year conflict was triggered by the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria.

In total, 135 countries were involved in the war and more than 15 million people were killed.

The Treaty of Versailles was signed in 1919 and required Germany to accept full responsibility for the war, to surrender its African colonies and to make reparations to some Allied countries.