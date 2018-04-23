Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Tatenhill businessman has launched a petition to relocate a planned drop-off point for pupils at the new £30 million John Taylor Free School which will force them to cross a busy road.

Jon Pitchfork, who lives off Main Street, is angry that the proposed new drop-off point for buses and motorist parents visiting the Tatenhill school is sited across the road from the school entrance.

He believes that this will cause a danger for motorists and pupils trying to cross Branston Road, particularly in busy, rush-hour traffic.

The 40-year-old says the drop-off should have been located outside the school and has now started a petition asking for people to support him.

Staffordshire County Council is currently in the process of building the £30 million John Taylor Free School, which will open its doors to its first pupils in September, with a 1,550-strong intake.

Branston Road has been closed for the best part of a year while the school is being built as work is underway to completely remove the existing road and construct a brand new one and roundabout, together with a pavement and cycleway.

New services have also been installed, including gas and electricity, new kerbs, road markings, traffic signs and street lighting.

Mr Pitchfork, owner of local business Truvolution, said: "This new school has put people locally in a lot of mess with the constant road closure. Going forward they have created a safety issue by putting the drop-off point on the other side of the road. They are putting a crossing in with a speed bump which doesn't do the suspension any good on vehicles over a period of time.

"The council has created a safety issue where there doesn't need to be. Morning and afternoon people are going to get caught up with children coming out of school but at the moment everyone is preoccupied with the road being closed.

"It is a really unnecessary safety issue which is going to cause serious and ongoing traffic issues. They have left us with a mess despite all of the problems they are putting us though.

"They had the opportunity to design the school from scratch as they used the field so I can't understand why they have routed the road through the way they have with the drop-off point on the other side of the road."

Branston Road is currently closed while work is being carried out for the opening of the new school. It is due to reopen on Monday, May 28, in time for the bank holiday.

Helen Fisher, Staffordshire County Council's cabinet support member for highways and transports, said: "The position of the pick-up and drop-off area has been influenced by the availability of land, and in consideration of nearby properties.

"As our main priority is the safety of pupils and staff attending the school, we will be putting in a controlled crossing system and associated traffic calming measures.

"The settings for the crossing can be established to ensure that both the numbers of pupils crossing can be managed while causing the least delay to road users. This will also be reviewed over time, and adjusted as necessary to ensure pupils and staff can cross the road safely."

Anyone wanting to sign the petition can do so by visiting www.thepetitionsite.com/takeaction/897/836/047/ .