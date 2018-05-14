Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £30 million school which will be the first new high school in Staffordshire for 25 years is already full for its first 12 months - with a waiting list of pupils and a flood of applications from teachers.

Proud teachers and county council officials say the John Taylor Free School, in Tatenhill, is looking "spectacular" as the September opening date fast approaches. The school, which will cater for a population influx, had 160 applications for just 11.5 teaching roles.

It already has 210 pupils ready to start in September and has space for 1,200 pupils and 240 in sixth form when all the years' intakes are filled over the coming years. The school will launch in September, initially with only year seven pupils, and will then grow each year.

In total it will have 68 classrooms with a sports hall, theatre, canteen, indoor and outdoor sports with changing rooms with enough room for 60 girls and 60 boys and an internal courtyard.

(Image: Burton Mail)

Sue Plant, head teacher, has been working at schools for more than 23 years, including roles as an interim and associate head teacher. John Taylor Free School will be her first head teacher appointment, and she will work closely with John Taylor High School in Barton under Needwood.

Mrs Plant said: "The building is stunning, absolutely amazing and the children are really excited about coming here. We had a 'get to know each other' evening and they are all really excited. Every time I come to this building it has progressed and it is all coming together now.

"We have 210 pupils starting in September and there is a waiting list of pupils. I have parents ringing wanting to get their children in. We are fully staffed now after a very successful recruitment process with 160 applicants for 11 and a half posts and I have a very experienced team of high quality teachers.

(Image: Burton Mail)

"We only selected the very best so when we start the children are going to get the best. Each year more staff will come in as we get more pupils."

She said that the school is hoping to become part of the community, with a hope of opening up the facilities in the future for residents to utilise. Mrs Plant believes working together will benefit both pupils and residents.

The new head teacher said: "The school's motto will be to 'succeed and thrive' as we want the children to thrive personally and making a positive community so they can succeed in all aspects of their education.

"It will be about helping each other to thrive and achieve their best in whatever they are doing.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"It is amazing and everyone is really positive, the children cannot wait to come here. The staff have been to the school to have a look around and they were blown away. There are a few issues to sort out like traffic but we will be talking to people and will learn of any problems.

"It is really important that this school is all about giving high quality."

Cyril Wakefield, the framework manager for Staffordshire's schools, has now been responsible for nine schools in the county and 60 schools altogether.

He said: "To think this started four years ago for us and it has been a challenge with the field and the residents but we have managed it beautifully.

"The design of the building has developed all the way through and within the budget. For me it is really exciting as this is a flagship school for the county, for the investors and for ourselves. I am proud of what we are doing.

(Image: Burton Mail)

"We have been working together for quite a while now and when you do that you get a good friendship. We have worked with John Taylor, the trustees and the engagement team to ask what everyone wants out of it.

"We are building a school that we are proud of, where the children can learn."

He added that they are on-track to hand over the school on July 30 but the customer care team will still be on hand for maintenance and to help get acquainted with the building.

Councillor Philip White, Staffordshire County Council's cabinet support member for education, said: "It is spectacular and it is great to see it in such a state of readiness when it is four-and-a-half months away from opening. It has got its white boards, carpets on the floor and all the other things.

"I have only been a councillor for a year but I have visited the school a number of times and seen it rise from the ground. I feel very confident throughout the process that it will be a very high grade school for the people of Burton.

"This is the first school built in Staffordshire for 25 years and it does not fail to impress me.

"What a lucky bunch of pupils they are to be able to come and learn in a school of this quality. My thought is that it is going to be a great space for learning. It is a lovely thought that the pupils are going to grow with this school."