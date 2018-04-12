Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young people at a Barton under Needwood school have been learning some vital skills which could mean difference between life and death.

Dr Marina Soltan, from Burton's Queen's Hospital, headed to John Taylor High School in the village, to teach pupils how to administer CPR in a life-threatening situations.

She gave basic life support training to 270 pupils who attended the workshop during the day, which brought the total to more than 500 young people who have now received CPR training.

Dr Soltan said: "Basic life support skills are essential and save lives. We have previously given special praise and mention to children who have saved the life of others in danger.

"This has highlighted and emphasized the importance of incorporating the teaching of basic life support skills to children within their curriculum.

"We have developed an innovative and novel approach to teaching basic life support skills cost effectively to secondary school children.

"In January 2018, this work was awarded first prize at the prestigious National Foundation Doctors Presentation Day as scored by representatives from General Medical Council, Royal Colleges and other key Medical Education stakeholders.

"Several expressions of interest have been received across the nation to try and promote and expand this work.

"We welcome working with the Department of Health and the Department of Education to roll this work out nationally and to promote and develop the teaching of these essential and life-saving skills to the next generations."

How to perform CPR from the British Heart Foundation

The British Heart Foundation has put together a guide to help people who come across someone who is unconscious.

The first piece of advice is to approach with care and look out for hazards such as fire, traffic and electricity and always call for emergency services. The check for a response by gently shaking the person’s shoulders and asking if they are okay really loudly.

Always ask for help if someone is nearby and ask them to stay as you might need them. Open their airway by placing one hand on the person’s forehead, gently tilt their head back and lift their chin using two fingers of the other hand under their chin.

Keeping their head back, check if the person is breathing normally by looking for regular chest movements, listening for breathing and feeling for breath. Do this for no more than 10 seconds. If the person is breathing normally then put them in the recovery position.

If they are not breathing then kneel next to the person, place one hand in the centre of their chest and place the other hand on top of the first. Interlock the fingers and with straight arms, use the heel of the hand to push the breastbone down firmly and smoothly so the chest is pressed down between five and six centimetres and release.

This needs to be done at a rate of 100 to 120 chest compressions per minute.

Open the airway again and pinch the soft part of the person’s nose closed. Take a normal breath and make a seal around their mouth and breathe out steadily. This needs to be done twice and should take no longer than five seconds.

Repeat 30 compressions and two breaths.