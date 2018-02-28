Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Temporary repairs have now been carried out on an historic bridge in Burton plagued by flooding due to its blocked drains.

It comes after a campaigner claimed Burton Bridge was so flooded gondolas would not have looked out of place on it. But now the majority of its drains have been unblocked. However, some drains which were tarmacked over to repair the road surface, remain a problem, say campaigners.

Barry Martin, who heads up campaign group The Friends of the Burton Trent Bridge, had previously warned there was so much flood water on the bridge that gondolas - usually found in Venice - would not look out of place on it during downpours.

He says Staffordshire County Council has responded to his fears over safety due to the issues on the bridge because the drains were so blocked.

The temporary repairs have been made ahead of the controversial closure of the bridge in the summer in a bid to restore the structure. However, the council admits that some drains need further investigation after some were tarmacked over.

The left side of the route had recently been repaired, but flood water has now built up over the Tarmac, Mr Martin claims.

The county council’s cabinet support member for highways and transport Helen Fisher said: "Our highways team has just completed temporary repairs on the road surface and drains on Burton Bridge ahead of the main restoration and full maintenance scheme in the summer. Some of the drains will need further investigation before the main scheme begins."

The bridge is a main route in and out of town over the River Trent. The blocked drains were forcing pedestrians to dodge floodwater building up on the bridge as they walk across, said Mr Martin.

The Friends of the Burton Trent Bridge call for urgent repairs was backed by members of Burton Civic Society, including Ian Siddalls. Both men also took pictures of the state of the road.

The bridge is due to close as part of a £6 million repair work project. Part of this money has already been used to carry out vital repairs to St Peter's Bridge - the other main route over the River Trent in town.

St Peter's Bridge was closed last year for three months for the work, which caused major issues for traders as shoppers stayed away from the town due to massive tailbacks.