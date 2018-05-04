Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A seven-year-old boy who has undergone open heart surgery three times has been named Burton Albion football fan of the year.

Avid Brewers supporter Junaid Jamil was just a baby when he underwent the surgery. This week he and his family were thrilled after the youngster was named the club's fan of the year.

Junaid has presented with the George Rider Memorial trophy at half-time during the Brewers crucial 2-0 victory over fellow Championship strugglers Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, April 28 to mark his achievement.

The youngster is a season ticket holder at Burton Albion and underwent three open heart surgery procedures before he was four months old. Five months later he suffered a cardiac arrest which left him with severe brain damage.

Not one to let his disability affect him, Junaid has been to every Brewers home game this season alongside his sister and fellow season ticket holder, Yasmine. He even makes the trek to most away games.

Junaid's mother, Hayley Bate said: "Burton Albion have really made my son so happy, and to see his face light up at every game and to cheer on the boys is so special to me.

"He was so shocked and a bit worried, but afterwards when he realised he was just so happy. He even got to go and meet the players afterwards, including his favourite, Lucas Akins.

"It's nice to see so many people think so much of him. He loves football, we got him a season ticket this year and he's been to lots of away games too."

The trophy was named after George Rider, who was the treasurer of the old Burton Albion Supporters' Club. Mr Rider invested roughly £1,600 of his own money into the club in 1958 to ensure that £56 per year could be given to the club in perpetuity to aid senior football.

Government rules however stopped this investment, so fellow member and George's granddaughter, Margaret Morton donated the £1,600 to the club's charity arm, Burton Albion Community Trust, for a new artificial pitch at the Pirelli Stadium.

Now the trophy is handed out annually to a supporter who has shown true dedication and commitment to follow the Brewers throughout the respective season.

Margaret Morton was present on Saturday to hand that trophy to Junaid at half-time.

There was a large number of nominations for the 2017/2018 award for Fan of the Year which were decided by a panel from the club, including commercial director, Fleur Robinson and head of community at the trust, Matt Hancock.