A couple who put three Chinese bowls - bought for just £1 each at a junk shop in the 1960s - up for auction were "bowled over" when they sold for £62,000.

The "absolutely amazing" find brought the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, a surprise windfall after the bowls were snapped up by Chinese buyers.

The bowls were estimated to fetch between £500 and £800 each but sold at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall, on December 19 for £24,000, £20,000 and £18,000.

However, the stunned owner, who is in her 60s, said she doubted they had cost more than a total of £3 originally.

She said: "My father was a great collector of Chinese pottery but the most he paid for anything was £1. He used to find pieces in junk shops when he was working in Hyson Green in Nottingham in the 1950s or 60s.

"My mother thought he was wasting his money so he used to smuggle his finds in the house by tucking them inside his coat. When he died in the 1960s he had more than 50 pieces and I sold some of them off then.

"I had the Chinese bowls valued in 1968 and was told all three were worth £75. I thought that was an exorbitant amount then but decided not to sell them – I am so glad I did.

"I was told my father had a good eye for Chinese porcelain. I knew he read up on it. He loved the pieces and would get them out of the china cabinet to admire and dust them but I never really appreciated them like he did."

The couple were so convinced the bowls would not fetch a huge amount they hadn’t had time to check on the auction results – until Hansons gave them a call.

She said: "I am absolutely amazed. I just can’t believe it. I had to sit down! I honestly thought if they made £500 each, after deductions, I would have enough money for a new stair carpet.

"I just can’t believe people would pay that amount of money for them, but I think it is nice they are going back to China.

"I popped them along to a free antiques valuation day run by Hansons in Lichfield when I had a day off work one Monday, and I was over the moon with the valuation of £500 to £800 each.

"To make £62,000 is absolutely amazing. I may just retire."

The three 15cm diameter Daoguang mark Chinese bowls come in yellow, red and pale blue. Each one is extensively decorated, both on the inside and outside. Goats, landscapes, trees, pomegranates, peaches, chrysanthemums, floral emblems and flowering tree branches are among the decorative touches.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: "I was excited about these Chinese bowls and we thought they could do well but this result is exceptional.

"We have had some spectacular results in 2017 selling historical Chinese artefacts which have become a must-have item for the country’s richest collectors.

"Interest in Chinese artefacts has intensified since President Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of the country's heritage. Many Chinese buyers feel their past was looted from them so they want to buy back a piece of their history."

The Etwall auction house has seen many rare treasures fetch thousands recently, with a stylish and rare 1950s Dunhill Aquarium table lighter and cigarette casket smashing their estimates at a recent auction to sell for thousands.

The two items sold for £3,400 each - £6,800 in total, to a private UK buyer at Hansons Auctioneers’ Fine Art Sale on December 19.

Hansons’ associate director Adrian Rathbone said he thought the sale was a record.

He said: "I would put an estimate of £1,000 to £1,500 on each and expected them to do well but never anticipated they would reach such heights. It could well be a record – it certainly is for me. I have sold one lighter before for £1,000.

"Dunhill is a luxury brand still going strong today. Both items are by Ben Shillingford, who worked for Dunhill in the 1950s.

"He was well known for his skills carving and painting Lucite panels to resemble miniature aquariums. These panels were then attached to the smoker accessories.

"Lucite was developed in the Second World War and used by the American and Royal Air Force as a much safer alternative to glass which would shatter under fire.

"After the war, surplus stocks of Lucite were purchased by designers, jewellers and artists. Lucite can be shaped to form attractive adornments and, in the case of Dunhill accessories, they are so rare they are recognised as objets d'art.

"The Dunhill Aquarium items are hand made, unique and often very valuable. I had never seen a cigarette casket before, though I am familiar with the lighters."