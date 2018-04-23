Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Well-known glamour model and TV personality Katie Price is to put her football skills to the test as she takes on the manager's job of a celebrity team set to play in Burton.

The mother-of-five will be the boss of one of the sides in the match at the Pirelli Stadium. She will be joined by fellow I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! contestant and former singer Kerry Katona who will be managing the other team.

The 'Sellebrity' football match will kick off at 3pm on Sunday, April 29, hosted by 'Sellebrity Soccer', and will see two teams of reality stars, soap actors and singers to take to the field alongside former Burton Albion legends.

(Image: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Former Page 3 girl Katie is best known now as a panelist on ITV's Loose Women and is regularly seen on the pages of various newspapers and magazines.

She has appeared on reality shows Celebrity Big Brother and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! as well as releasing numerous books about her life.

The match will raise vital funds for the football club's charity arm, Burton Albion Community Trust, to help support adult and junior disability programmes. Other new names who will take to the field include Only Way is Essex star James Argent, Survival of the Fittest star Warren Phillips and Love Island's Dom Lever.

A host of EastEnders actors will make the strip from Walford, including Dean Gaffney, Danny Boy Hatchard, Matt Lapinskas and Jamie Borthwick, better known as Robbie Jackson, Lee Carter, Anthony Moon and Jay Brown respectively, in the show.

Shayne Ward of Coronation Street, Jimmy Constable from pop group 911, rapper Mc Harvey and former footballer Jamie O'Hara will also be taking part.

Celebrities keen to demonstrate their footballing prowess who will be taking part include Calum Best, Stephen Graham, from Pirates of the Caribbean, Franky Fryer from Soccer AM and singer from pop group Blue, Simon Webbe.

The Only Way is Essex trio, Dan Osborne, Liam Gatsby and James Argent will be taking to the pitch, along with Love Island's Alex Beattie and Chris Hughes.

Former Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will return to the club for the game, along with ex-captains Darren Stride and John McGrath, former player Aaron Webster and current manager Nigel Clough.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under-17s for the terrace, or seated at £15 for adults or £8 for under 17s.

Car parking is available for £5 per vehicle at the stadium, and limited hospitality packages are available.

Tickets can be purchased online at ba2.glitnirticketing.com or by calling 01283 565938. Alternatively they can be bought by visiting the club shop during normal opening hours.