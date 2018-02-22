Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton MP has said more must be done to stamp out online abuse and "trolling" after backing TV personality Katie Price’s bid to make cyber-bullying a recognised crime.

Andrew Griffiths has told the Burton Mail that people "should not have to experience abuse online" after Ms Price addressed the House of Commons on the issue.

She told MPs that online abuse should be made a specific offence following social media attacks on her disabled son and has called for the creation of a register of offenders.

Ms Price told the Commons Petitions Committee that a line should be drawn between "banter" and criminal abuse but the law had failed to keep up with changing technology.

Her 15-year-old son Harvey - who is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome - was targeted on Twitter last year by an unnamed 19-year-old who received a caution from Sussex Police.

But Price told the MPs that police had been powerless to act in other cases.

She said: "Even the police were really embarrassed because it got to the point where they couldn't take it any further because they couldn't charge them with anything because there is nothing in place, so they had to get dropped, the cases, basically."

She said she had tried "naming and shaming" trolls herself but added "online is the future and there needs to be some more security checks."

Now Burton MP Andrew Griffiths has shared his thoughts on measures to be put in place which would "help to make social media the force for good that it has the potential to be."

He said: "Katie Price spoke very movingly in Parliament this week about how online trolls have abused her son Harvey. Unfortunately some people seem to think they can behave in a way on social media that would be unacceptable in real life, and this is something that also affects public figures like politicians.

"Social media companies must do more to stamp out abuse on their platforms, and with that in mind, the Prime Minister announced this week that a social media code of practice will be published later this year, setting out the minimum standards expected of social media companies.

"There will also be a new annual report that shows how these companies are responding to complaints and provide data on what content they are removing from their platforms.

"The Law Commission is also going to review the law relating to offensive online communications to make sure it is appropriate in the age of social media. People should not have to experience abuse online, and these measures will help to make social media the force for good that it has the potential to be."

MPs triggered an inquiry into online abuse after Ms Price launched a petition which has been backed by more than 220,000 people.

Giving evidence with her mother Amy by her side, Price said that people had freedom of speech - but she said there was a point "where you sit down and draw a line - when does it become a criminal offence?"