Bosses at a Burton food factory have said they have found no evidence to suggest a worker found guilty of plotting a terrorist attack attempted to contaminate ready meal sauces with poison.

Kerry Foods bosses have spoken out after food packer Munir Mohammed was convicted at the Old Bailey of plotting a terror attack in the UK against those he considered "enemies of the Islamic State".

It comes as a Derbyshire police chief warned that Mohammed's hometown of Derby could have been the intended target of his threat.

Unknown to Kerry Foods, Mohammed had been working illegally at the Mosley Street factory. By May 2016 he had obtained EU documents in another man's name and secured work at the food factory. He told the jury he cooked sauces for meals going to Tesco and Morrisons.

He spent six months at the firm until November 2016, while the court heard he was planning a terrorist attack involving the poison ricin. When counter-terrorism police raided his Derby home in December 2016 they found two of the three bomb-making ingredients needed for the attack, hidden in a freezer and a wardrobe.

He bought nail polish remover from Asda in Spondon - in the mistaken belief it was a chemical component of the explosive. He was caught on CCTV shopping for it in the store.

At his flat, investigating officers found a common chemical which had been bought at a pharmacy, in Normanton Road, Derby, in drawers, along with the nail varnish remover. In a fridge-freezer, with the internal door missing, was a plastic drinks bottle containing 500ml of clear liquid, which chemical analysis indicated was a type of acid.

Both liquids were key ingredients for his plot.

Mohammed also visited Ace Discounts in Normanton where he was shopping for a pressure cooker, often used by terrorists to put a bomb inside.

Mohammed has been found guilty of preparing for an act of terrorism under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, alongside Rowaida El Hassan, from London, whom he had met on an Islamic dating site, yesterday, Monday, January 8.

The pair will be sentenced at a later date.

In a statement, a spokesman for Kerry Foods said the business takes "every possible measure to ensure the safety and integrity of products manufactured at our facilities".

The ingredients and consumer foods supplier stressed "there was no evidence presented in court that Mohammed attempted to contaminate any products made at our Burton plant or that any of our products were contaminated".

Kerry Foods, which owns consumer brands including Richmond sausages and Cheestrings cheese, previously told the Burton Mail that it had investigated the matter following Mohammed's arrest. He had been recruited by employment agency GI Group which, the firm said, goes 'beyond its legal requirements regarding Right to Work checks'.

A spokesman for the firm has since said: "Food safety is of paramount importance to Kerry Foods. As you would expect, we take every possible measure to ensure the safety and integrity of products manufactured at our facilities, including stringent application and review of controls and thorough training, supervision, and regular audits.

"There was no evidence presented in court that he attempted to contaminate any products made at our Burton plant or that any of our products were contaminated."

It comes as a judge described the terrorist attack as "potentially devastating".

Mohammed had two of the three components needed at his home in Leopold Street, Derby, when police raided it in December 2016.

His partner, Rowaida El-Hassan, 33, of Willesden Lane, north-west London, was also convicted of the same offence.

Judge Michael Topolski QC remanded the pair in custody and warned them they faced jail when they are sentenced on February 22.

Following the verdicts, he said: "Munir Mohammed, you have been convicted of planning a potentially devastating terrorist attack by creating an explosive device and deploying it somewhere in the UK, targeting those you regarded as enemies of the Islamic State.

"Rowaida El-Hassan, you share the extremist mindset with Munir Mohammed and you were ideologically motivated to provide him with support, motivation and assistance.

"You knew he was engaging and planning an attack. You knew he was planning an explosion to kill and maim innocent people in the cause of Islamic State."

During the court case, details of the pair's relationship was revealed.

While plotting the mass atrocity they exchanged messages on WhatsApp and Facebook. The trial heard that Mohammed sent El-Hassan Islamic State videos of killings and a suicide car bombing.

Jurors were told she sent him a link to a news story about the Orlando nightclub shooting which killed 49 people in 2016.

On April 2, 2016, the court heard, Mohammed sent El-Hassan an IS video called 'We destroyed Belgium'.

A video included a man singing about Osama Bin Laden - claiming that, by blowing up the twin towers, Bin Laden terrorised the US.

However, they also shared personal messages. They met on a Muslim dating website.

The court heard that El-Hassan referred to being a pharmacist in her profile and wrote: "I am looking for a simple, very simple, honest and straightforward man who fears Allah before anything else."

The prosecution said Mohammed said to her: "I hope you are not upset. Sorry. Forgive me."

She is said to have replied: "Yes I am upset. Will forgive you on one condition. You find me work (in a Saudi Arabian city).

"Your beautiful eyes ain’t going to help you."

Sue Hemming, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Munir Mohammed and Rowaida El-Hassan were clearly attracted to each other through their support for Daesh's violent ideology and its intolerance of those who do not subscribe to its views.

"They planned to kill and injure innocent people in the UK and had the mind-set, the methodology and almost all the material needed for Mohammed to carry out an attack.

"Both will be in prison, where they cannot plot together and will no longer be a danger to the public."

Chief Superintendent Jim Allen said it is still not clear who Munir’s intend target was. He said: "I have always been struck by the fact that, in a bedroom on Leopold Street, he was trying to create a device and he was 250 metres away from our city centre. You would have to ask did plan to travel far with the device? I think it is unlikely. I think Derby could have been a target."