The KFC restaurant in Burton has remained closed for a second day after running out of chicken.

Fast food fanatics up and down the country have been left hungry after a change in suppliers by the fast food giant saw some of the 900 stores run out of food.

'Teething problems' with new delivery company, DHL, have been blamed for the issues by KFC outlets in Middleway Retail Park, Burton and one in Uttoxeter were closed today.

A dedicated website page has been set-up by the restaurant chain detailing exactly which KFC restaurants are still open as usual, with the Burton branch, along with the Uttoxeter one, on Town Meadows Way, remaining absent.

A statement on the website, which is regularly being updated, explains that "getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex".

The firm has vowed to not risk the quality of its products, resulting in stores offering a cut down menu, shorter hours or closing all together.

KFC has a dedicated team tasked with sorting out the problems, which it says is working "flat out to get us back up and running again".

Workers union GMB has criticised KFC's decision to switch suppliers from Bidvest Logistics to DHL.

A spokesman said: "We tried to warn KFC this would have consequences – well now the chickens are coming home to roost."

It said the mass chicken shortage which has forced KFC to close 750 of its 900 UK outlets is down to a 'bird-brained' decision to award the delivery contract to DHL.

The fried chicken giant delivered poultry to UK outlets via expert food distribution firm Bidvest Logistics, said a union spokesman, and the switch had led to 255 redundancies and the closure of a Bidvest depot, he claimed.

A spokesman from DHL told our sister title, The Mirror that the delay or incomplete deliveries have been caused by "operational issues".

He said we are "working with our partners to rectify the situation" and have said sorry to customers.

Twitter users have come out in their numbers to show their anger at the issue.

One user, Summer Rodgers said: "KFC need to sort themselves out with this chicken crisis, craving a wicked zinger so bad."

Daniel Halawi add: "How the hell has KFC ran out of chicken this is madness."

Another user, Amber said: "As if all the KFC's in Derby have sold out of chicken."

Danielle added: "Didn't fancy KFC until I read over 500 stores were closed."

Dan Walker, host on BBC Sport, poked fun at Premier League side Manchester City after their defeat to Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup: "The only thing that can make Manchester City's night worse now is if they try and stop for a #KFC on the way home."