The KFC restaurant in Burton has closed today - after running out of chicken and chips.

Chicken lovers and gravy fanatics across the UK have been left disappointed after a change in delivery suppliers by the fast food giant saw some of the 900 stores run out of chicken and chips.

The chain blamed 'teething problems' with firm, DHL, which recently took over deliveries for KFC.

As of 12.07pm on Monday, February 19, the KFC website confirmed that the Burton store in Middleway Retail Park had closed, along with the Uttoxeter branch, on Town Meadows Way.

A statement on the fast-food firm's website reads: "We've brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they've had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex.

"We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

"We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted you fried chicken fix – we’re really sorry about that.

"Shout out to our restaurant teams who are working flat out to get us back up and running again.

"Hope to see you in our restaurants soon."

The website also has a list of every restaurant in the country that is still open which is being updated regularly.

A spokesman from DHL told our sister title, The Mirror that: "Due to operational issues a number of deliveries in recent days have been incomplete or delayed.

"We are working with our partners to rectify the situation as a priority and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Nearby, branches at the Meteor Centre and the Wyvern have been re-opened in Derby, while the stores at the Intu in Derby and the Foresters Park in the city are still closed.

Twitter users have come out in their numbers to show their anger at the issue.

One user, Woody posted: "Absolutely ridiculous, just taken the kids for a KFC in Uttoxeter and it's closed, no chicken???"

Craig Sanders wrote: "Tweeting this as it's the only thing that can tweet… chickens are on strike at KFC #HazelGrove. Store has run out of chicken lol."

Another user, Summer Thomas added: "Ohhhh KFC what do you think you're playing at closing near enough every branch in Bristol because you ran out of chicken! It’s basically the end of the world!"

Natalie Page tweeted advice to the fast-food giants to help stop customers from unsuccessfully trying alternatives: "KFC would be great if you announced on the sign that all branches are closed to save people from driving to a different."

Niamh also tweeted to comment on a recent promotional push from the chain: "How can KFC advertise those Southern fried bites everywhere and then be closed… such a let down."

A third user 'Call me Ash' predicted that this issue could be terrible: "The fact KFC ran out of chicken spells the end of day."