The KFC restaurant in Burton reopened today after being closed for two days as the chain suffered major issues at outlets across the country which saw it run out of chicken.

The store, in Middleway Retail Park, in Burton had been closed since Monday, February 19, after a change in supplier saw many of the 900 KFCs run out of chicken.

The Burton restaurant was busy this afternoon as diners flocked to get their fried chicken fix.

'Teething problems' were blamed with new delivery company, DHL, which also saw the Uttoxeter branch of KFC closed in Meadows Way. This branch has also now re-opened.

During the issues a dedicated website was even set-up by KFC detailing exactly which of its restaurants remained open as 750 out of 900 outlets were forced to close.

A worker at the KFC in Burton confirmed it had been open since 12pm on Wednesday, February 21.

A statement on the company's main website said it would not "compromise on quality" which meant there had not been deliveries to some of its restaurants which then had to close.

It said: “We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we’re really sorry about that.”

Workers union GMB had criticised the fast-food giants decision to switch suppliers from Bidvest Logistics to DHL.

A spokesman claimed that the "the chickens are coming home to roost", and that the shortage at restaurants was down to a "bird-brained decision to award the delivery contract to DHL".

A spokesman from DHL told our sister title, The Mirror that the delay or incomplete deliveries have been caused by "operational issues".

He said we are "working with our partners to rectify the situation" and have said sorry to customers.