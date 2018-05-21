Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for a new pub and restaurant, a KFC and a care home on a former council depot in Swadlincote could create 140 jobs after plans were submitted.

Permission was granted earlier this year to make way for redevelopment by demolishing all of the buildings at the site in Darklands Road, Swadlincote.

The depot had previously been occupied by South Derbyshire District Council until it moved to a new base off Hearthcote Road at the start of the year.

Now, an application has been submitted by LSP Developments for a mixed used development on the 2.3-acre site, which will include a pub and restaurant operated by Marston's Inns and Taverns and a KFC fast food restaurant, which will have its own drive-through.

A residential care home will also be constructed along with 15 supported living apartments.

The entire development will have more than 100 parking spaces and access will be from Darklands Road.

According to the planning application, which has been submitted by Peacock and Smith, on behalf of LSP, the whole scheme will create 140 jobs, of which 61 will be full-time positions.

The pub element of the scheme will be built on land bordered by Darklands Road, Darklands Lane and William Nadin Way The building's footprint will be 568 square metres and will be able to accommodate 150 covers.

Planning documents submitted as part of the application state: "The pub will operate as a family orientated facility aimed as a food-led destination attractive to the family market.

"The application proposes a drive through commercial unit, which is anticipated to be operated by the national fast food operator, KFC. Both the public house and the commercial unit will benefit from separate car parking facilities for their customers.

"The proposed development also includes two care home facilities, a supported living facility and residential care facility which will provide assisted living and care to adults.

"The supported living facility offers a lifestyle largely independent of care but with care facilities close by, should they be required, whilst the residential care facility provides accommodation and care for those unable to live independently.

"Altogether, the scheme will comprise the comprehensive redevelopment of an edge of centre, brownfield site, which has reached the end of its economic life.

"It will represent redevelopment which will improve links to the site and the town centre, providing strong pedestrian links to allow the through flow of pedestrians from the town centre to the wider residential surroundings, while delivering a form of development which will be complementary to the town centre."

Councillor Neil Tilley, who represents the ward on South Derbyshire District Council, welcomed the new development and hopes it will bring more people in to the town centre.

He said: "It is good news. It will give something new to the centre and will bring both the High Street and Sainsbury's together, which will mean more people walking through Swadlincote to get through it. That is what hopefully will happen.

"It is good news for the local people as it will create new jobs and a drop in centre. I am very much in favour of this development as the former council depot is a bit of an eyesore on one of the main roads in to Swadlincote and this will be something totally different to look at.

"It is about keeping the town centre alive and hopefully the High Street will benefit from it."