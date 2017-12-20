Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 49 year-old Burton man who had battled alcohol abuse for years was found dead by his mother more than four times over the legal drink-drive limit.

Nicholas Cross, who was known as Nick, was found in his home in Kitling Greaves Lane on June 19 this year, an inquest heard.

The hearing, held at Burton Town Hall, heard the 49-year-old first sought help for his problems with alcohol with Calton Street Surgery in 2009 when he went through alcohol detoxification, with further visits in 2011 for alcohol withdrawal symptoms and 2015 for cirrhosis of the liver.

He was last seen by his GP on February 20, 2017, after suffering a cough and pain when the doctor noted that he smelt of alcohol.

Mr Cross was last seen by his mother Angela Parker at 4pm on June 17 and she spoke to him again that night at 9pm. However, she became concerned after not hearing from him so went round to his house on June 19 and found him on the living-room floor.

A post mortem was carried out following Mr Cross's death and toxicology reports found a large amount of alcohol in his system. This included 252 milligrams in his blood - the legal drink and drive limit is 80 milligrams for every 100 millilitres of blood in the body.

In his urine there was 436 milligrams of alcohol. The legal driving limit is 107 milligrammes per 100 millilitres of urine, putting him more than four times over the limit.

His mother told the inquest that he had suffered from fits when he was coming off alcohol and they had been getting stronger.

Police also attended after his death and found that it was not suspicious.

South Staffordshire coroner Andrew Haigh concluded that Mr Cross died from respiratory failure due to acute alcohol intoxication and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He ruled that the death was alcohol-related.

Mr Haigh passed on his sincere sympathy to the family.

After the inquest, his mother said: "He was a lovely, lovely man who was very kind and caring. He was always trying to help people."