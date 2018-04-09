Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kind-hearted Branston eight-year-old, Mia Jones, has raised £100 towards a struggling animal shelter - by keeping her bedroom tidy for Lent.

Mia's parents Ally and Dave say they are "extremely proud" of their daughter after she chose to donate the sum to Swadlincote-based charity Harley's Hounds.

Mia hit on the fund-raising scheme after she saw her parents Ally and Dave both observe Lent this year, and she decided she wanted to follow in their footsteps.

Her mum gave up sweets, chocolates, biscuits and cake while her dad stopped swearing for Lent.

She previously gave up her love of chocolate for Lent last year - but this time took on a new challenge by tidying up her bedroom.

As an incentive to tidy up her bedroom, Mia's parents and grandparents had promised to give her some money as a reward for her efforts.

But they couldn't believe it when little Mia, who is in year three at Rykneld Primary School, said she wanted to donate the £100 to charity instead of keeping it for herself.

Mia's mum Ally said: "We are constantly nagging her to keep her room tidy and it never lasts more than a week.

"We thought we would give her some money as an incentive to gear her on, and then she said she would give it to charity.

"The first thing she said was give it to somewhere that was local.

"We went through all the options of all the charities and she said she wanted an animal charity as we have two rescue cats.

"We showed her Harley's Hounds and the RSPCA and she took a shine to Harley's Hounds.

"I Facebook-messaged them to say my daughter gave up her messy room for Lent and that she wanted to donate her money to them.

"They were absolutely over the moon. You don't get many eight-year-olds coming to them to give their money to charity."

Mia, who has two younger twin sisters, said she "really enjoyed" keeping her room tidy and looked forward to seeing how her money would help all the animals currently in care at Harley's Hounds, in Swadlincote.

She said: "I really enjoyed doing it but it was hard to keep it tidy. It is really easy now because I can walk through my room really easily.

"I decided I was going to clean half of my room and then clean the other."

Harley's Hounds, which takes in unwanted dogs and ensures they are medically treated to prepare them for a new life, announced earlier this year it was struggling financially.

The rescue shelter was forced to temporarily close its doors to new intakes to give their attention and funds to the animals they already cared for.

A spokesman for the charity said: "We are truly grateful to Mia for her kind and selfless act at such a young age, the animals we take usually have lots of vet work to do, so our vets bills average £4,000 a month.

"Her parents must be so proud, and we all are too. Thank you Mia!"