A kind-hearted teenager has braved the shave to raise awareness for Huntington's disease after he was so moved by how destructive the disorder can be.

Ethan Elliot, of The Beehives, in Newhall, was saddened to learn about the plight of those living with Huntington's and wanted to do more to help.

He first heard about the deadly disease when his mother, Jackie Elliot, helped cared for a young girl with the disorder at Highfields Care Home in Swadlincote, where she worked as a care assistant.

Ethan, 18, was disheartened to discover the girl died at a young age, but also admired how the care staff did all they could to give her a happy life before she died.

He said: "I was talking to my mum about it and I've always loved and admired what people at care homes do.

"After looking into it, I Googled about the disease and thought it was incredible how they looked after her. She could barely walk, talk, do anything and they still managed to help her do things through the care home, like meet Olly Murs.

"I became infatuated looking at Huntington's disease and I wanted to help out as much as I could."

Ethan approached Burton and South Derbyshire College, where he studies performing arts, and asked if he could mix his learning with his fund-raising efforts to help teach others about Huntington's.

On Thursday, February 1, Ethan shaved his hair off to promote awareness for the disease while encouraging people to sponsor his efforts and raise money for various Hungtington's disease charities in the UK. The teenager says he has raised around £150 for the cause so far.

He said: "It was very daunting. It scared me a little bit because I had really long hair before and to lose that much hair in such a quick time was a lot."

And Ethan's fund-raising efforts do not stop there – he has already set up a leg waxing event and chili eating challenges in the near future to keep knowledge about the devastating disease known.

He said: "It feels good to actually give something back.

"Obviously young people my age don't understand how lucky we are to walk, talk and eat our own meals.

"Once you research into it, you can really help someone out and make their lives a bit easier."

Huntington's disease is an inherited condition that damages certain nerve cells in the brain.

This brain damage gets progressively worse over time and can affect movement, perception, awareness, thinking, judgement and behaviour.

Early features can include personality changes, mood swings, fidgety movements, irritability and altered behaviour, although these are often overlooked and attributed to something else.