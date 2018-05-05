Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Swadlincote singer who rose to fame on this year's series of top TV show The Voice has told of her future plans and that popstar Olly Murs’ mum was her biggest fan.

Kirby Frost, 18, from Swadlincote, made the people of Burton and South Derbyshire proud with her recent success on the Saturday night singing competition, which is shown on ITV.

The former William Allitt School pupil, who has dreamed of becoming a singer since she was a little girl said she is still pinching herself now after making it to the penultimate stage of the show and she has big plans she hopes will mean she will make it in the music industry.

Kirby, and her manager Adam Cornes, 39, said the teen has learned so much about herself during her TV journey and "this is only the beginning".

Kirby, who missed out in the competition in the knock-outs stage, said: "Being on the show was amazing and I honestly never expected to get through the blind auditions so to get all the way to the knock-out stages was a shock.

"I was determined to make the most of my time there and give it everything I had and I really feel I did that.

"The vocal coaching and the experience behind the scenes was incredible and I was working with people who have worked with Taylor Swift and Beyonce. You just cannot pay for that kind of experience and exposure."

Kirby, who was a member of 'Team Olly' and mentored by the top selling popstar, was given the song 'Crazy' by Gnarls Barkley, when going up against fellow contestants Jamie Grey and Shane McCormack in the knock-outs stage.

After her performance, which received rave reviews and comments from fellow judges Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Olly Murs, Kirby missed out and was voted off, shocking many viewers at home.

Reflecting on her elimination from the competition, Kirby said she is proud she did her best, while Adam said he and her fans were left shocked that she didn’t progress further.

Kirby said: "When I was given Crazy I wasn’t very confident but I knew it was my chance to put my stamp on it and I did the best I could.

"I wrote the rap and did the vocal arrangement and I was always very vocal about what I wanted throughout the competition and they really let me show what Kirby is about.

"I cannot fault everyone that was involved behind the scenes. They treated us like royalty."

Adam, of Rolleston, said it was a shock for everyone that Kirby was sent home. He said: "Kirby performed first and I thought she absolutely nailed it. I thought she has got this in the bag.

"We couldn’t believe it when Olly chose to put one of the other acts through but Kirby handled it so well and that will put her in good stead for the future."

However, Kirby has not let the knock back affect her and after "a rubbish day or two" she did what she does best and got back to work.

She said: "I was nervous to watch it and see if I did anything wrong but I was happy with my performance and I feel like I went out on a high. I had a bit of a joke with Olly about it!

"For me one of the weirdest things was going home because I made such great friends but I knew that there would be no time to slow down and until the phone calls come in I just have to keep working.

"There is no chill mode. I am writing my own stuff, recording, doing gigs and school visits whenever I can. I wouldn’t have gone on the show if I was just going to give up at the first sign of rejection.

"If anything I feel like this time has given me a thicker skin which you need in this industry. I have had messages from Sweden, China, Austria and Brazil and I have had really good support which has spurred me on.

"Even though my time working with Olly has come to an end he said he wanted to keep on helping me and we have been in touch regularly since. He was great behind the scenes and said he will be watching what I do next.

"He said his mum is my biggest fan and was not the happiest when he sent me home. I can’t argue with that!"

Kirby, who first met Adam when she was 15, said she cannot believe how far she has come and that she is excited for the future.

She said: "Adam has been my manager for three years now and I never thought this was where I would end up. I first met him when I was 15 and Jake Quickenden from the X Factor was doing a gig in Burton that Adam had organised.

"Myself and a friend went for dinner and to the cinema and made a day of it before going to the gig. He didn’t know it at the time but I had heard of Adam and I followed him on facebook a bit hoping we could work together.

"I managed to grab him after the performance and I told him, "I’m Kirby you need to check out my facebook" he sort of shrugged me off because he was busy and I thought how rude!

"The next day he had lined me up a gig in Manchester with the Stereokicks from The X Factor and we haven’t looked back since."

Although Kirby didn’t win The Voice she said she enjoyed every bit of the experience and she and Adam have thanked those from Burton and South Derbyshire who supported her along the way.

Kirby said: "I loved performing on the show but the thing I will miss the most is spending time with the vocal coach because I learned so much and improved so much during such a short time. It really did feel like it was a family and living with the other contestants was great fun. I have made some real friends and I expected it to be much more competitive.

"I only ever dreamed of getting one turn in the blind auditions but this has been beyond my wildest dreams. It was even better than I could have imagined.

"I must say a big thank you to the whole town for being so supportive. It makes me feel better knowing I am not on my own and when my journey on the voice did come to an end I still had the support which means a lot to me. This has given me the confidence boost I needed and I am excited for the future."

Adam added: "We always knew that the show wouldn’t define who Kirby was but she has shown what she can do.

"We know this is just the beginning and it will take a lot of hard work but I have never believed in anything more. I know people always say this isn’t the end but I truly believe great things will come out of this for Kirby. She is a star."