A former deputy prime minister famed for punching a heckler who threw an egg at him will be on the Question Time at JCB, it has been announced.

John Prescott was an integral part of Tony Blair's Labour government that ruled for a decade from 1997.

But he is perhaps best-known for an altercation with a heckler in Rhyl, North Wales, who threw an egg at him in 2001.

When the egg connected and broke on his pristine suit, the veteran politician famously responded by landing a hefty straight left on the offender.

Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis will join Mr Prescott on the panel when the BBC show is broadcast from the JCB's World HQ, in Rocester, next week.

The first two panelists were announced by host David Dimbleby on the BBC show last night.

And people in Burton and Uttoxeter are being invited to join the audience on Thursday, February 22.

Question Time's format involves a panel of politicians and public figures answering questions from the audience. The full list of panelists has not yet been released.

Host Mr Dimbleby said: "I am very much looking forward to bringing Question Time to the Uttoxeter area.

"What really matters is that we have a lively audience who want to speak their mind.

"It’s a chance for the Uttoxeter area to get its voice heard, not just by politicians but right across the UK."

The broadcasting legend also announced last night, February 15, that the following week's show in Blackpool would feature former UKIP leader Nigel Farage and Labour's shadow home secretary Diane Abbott.