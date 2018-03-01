The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy having a charitable excuse to shop and treat yourself at the same time?

A ladies pamper and shopping night is coming to the Pirelli Stadium, home of Burton Albion Football Club, complete with more than 40 stalls. Guests are invited to head to the Princess Way stadium on Thursday, March 1 for the event, running between 7pm and 9.30pm.

Whether you are buying for yourself, a friend or even for your mum, just in time for Mother's Day, on Sunday, March 11, 43 stalls with be on display selling items for the perfect pamper session.

There will be a licensed bar and plenty of free parking, along with a raffle and pamper tombola.

Tickets cost £5 per person, and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ladies-pamper-shopping-night-tickets-42566452405?utm_term=eventurl_text or by calling 01283 538802 or emailing paula.senior@burtonymca.org .

The evening is the first of a series of events being held by the YMCA in Burton throughout March in the run-up to Easter Sunday on April 1.

The campaign, entitled #NOTALONE, is run each year to raise awareness of homelessness and the vast number of services that the charity group offers to people in crisis.

Other events already announced include a quiz hosted and sponsored by The Blacksmith's Arms in Branston, in Main Street, kicking off from 6.30pm.

Teams are invited to take part and will be priced at £3 per person, including a hot buffet.

A raffle will also be held on the night. Anybody interested in registering a team can call Maria to do so on 01283 564332.

Indian restaurant Apne will be hosting a charity curry night at the Cross Street location on Monday, March 5, beginning from 7pm.

The night includes a four-course dining experience, with entertainment, raffles and an auction. Anybody interested is urged to call 01283 538802.

Further events are yet to be announced, but people are being told to keep an eye on Burton YMCA’s Facebook and Twitter pages to discover other events throughout March.