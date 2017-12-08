The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A large Grade II listed Georgian building in Burton with planning permission for seven luxury apartments is set to go under the hammer for at least £150,000 next week.

The building at 180 Horninglow Street is one of more than 60 lots in SDL Auctions Graham Penny's final event of the year which will take place in Derby on Friday, December 15.

The block comes with approved conversion plans to convert it into seven luxury apartments.

The initial guide price to kick off the auction is £150,000.

Robert Stone, senior valuer at SDL Auctions Graham Penny, called the building a "superb development opportunity."

He said: "This is a superb freehold development opportunity to acquire a fine residence arranged with planning permission approved for conversion into seven luxury apartments.

"The property is prominently situated on one of the main arterial roads through Burton upon Trent and is just yards from the town centre."

Among the planned luxury apartments are five with two bedrooms and two with one bedrooms.

Some of these will retain their ornate iron fireplaces, and all have access to a walled back garden with a vegetable plot and large, mature sycamore tree.

Other properties in the auction include a two bedroomed, mid-terraced house at 278 Wetmore Road in Burton, with a guide price of £65,000+.

Meanwhile, a plot of land at Ludgate Street, in Tutbury, with planning permission to build a four bedroomed, detached house, is being offered with a guide price of £43,000+.

Mr Stone said he was looking forward to a busy day to end the year.

He said: "There is an impressive range of properties to suit all buyers in what is a bumper catalogue for our seventh and final auction of 2017, and we’re looking forward to a busy day with lots of competitive bidding."

The SDL Auctions Graham Penny auction takes place at Pride Park Stadium on December 15.