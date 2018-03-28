Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

National space games phenomenon Laser Quest is setting its sights on Burton – and could launch a centre in the town by the end of the year.

Organisers have told the Burton Mail that a number of locations have been targeted in the town, with the aim of bringing an interactive laser gun game, bowling alley, escape room and climbing wall to the area.

There are more than 140 different Laser Quest centres across the world, with some as far afield as Canada, Portugal and South Africa and many in the United Kingdom.

The aim of the game is to tag opponents as many times as possible, while avoiding being tagged themselves.

Each player is given a laser gun and a chest pack with flashing lights. When these lights are tagged, points are gained, with gamers venturing round multi-level arenas.

A game of Laser Quest is appropriate for any ages older than five, with each game lasting roughly 30 minutes.

Jade Turner of Laser Quest, who would oversee a Burton location for the group, said the town has been targeted to try and bring more family fun to the area.

The 26 year-old said: "The space available is massive, I think we want to go with the plan, Laser Quest, bowling, an escape room and a climbing wall.

"We want to focus it around Laser Quest, make a place to take children and have fun.

"Burton is thriving, we've had a good reaction to the Facebook page, and we're all sharing it and getting lots of messages."

Miss Turner said an opening date of September 2018 was anticipated with current plans at a basic stage and layouts and locations being decided.

A Facebook page has been set up, where organisers from Laser Quest want to hear from Burton and nearby residents about their thoughts on the popular game coming to the town.

Nathan Hicks, also from Laser Quest, said the feedback received so far from the group had been positive.

Mr Hicks said: "We've started the Facebook page, as a starter domain. I think there definitely is a market here, it's now just about finding the right place.

"If anyone wants to contact us and let us know their thoughts, they can get in touch on the Facebook page, through messaging on there."

Anybody interested in finding out more or giving their opinion can visit the Facebook page online at https://www.facebook.com/lqburton/ .