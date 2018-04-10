Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four new names have signed up for the celebrity football match at the Pirelli Stadium in Burton later this month - alongside a string of Burton Albion legends.

Kerry Katona, former member of pop group Atomic Kitten, will manage one of the sides, with reality stars James Argent, Warren Phillips and Dom Lever added to the already impressive line-up.

The game will kick off at 3pm on Sunday, April 29, hosted by 'Sellebrity Soccer' and will see two teams of reality, soap opera and other stars take to the field alongside Brewers legends.

All funds raised on the day will be donated to the club’s charity arm, Burton Albion Community Trust, to help support adult and junior disability programmes.

Kerry Katona, now 37, shot to fame with all-female pop group, Atomic Kitten with a number of hits in the early 2000s like 'Whole Again', 'The Tide Is High' and 'If You Come To Me'.

(Image: (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images))

Katona finished runner-up on Big Brother in 2011, as well as making a brief appearance in the sixth series of Dancing on Ice.

James Argent, known as 'Arg', is best known for appearing on The Only Way Is Essex, from the very first series. He has also appeared on other shows including Celebs Go Dating, All Star Family Fortunes and The Jump.

Warren Phillips appeared on the 2018 series of Survival of the Fittest, a reality show which pits boys against girls in various challenges.

Meanwhile, Dom Lever was one half of a power couple on highly popular gameshow Love Island in the summer of 2017.

Former Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will return to the club for the game, along with ex-captains Darren Stride and John McGrath, former player Aaron Webster and current manager Nigel Clough.

(Image: (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images))

Celebrities keen to demonstrate their footballing prowess who will be taking part include Stephen Graham, from Pirates of the Caribbean, Franky Fryer from Soccer AM and singer from pop group Blue, Simon Webbe.

The Only Way is Essex trio, Dan Osborne, Liam Gatsby and James Argent will be taking to the pitch, along with Love Island's Alex Beattie and Chris Hughes.

A host of actors will be heading to Burton from Walford, the home of EastEnders, including Dean Gaffney, Danny Boy Hatchard, Matt Lapinskas and Jamie Borthwick, better known as Robbie Jackson, Lee Carter, Anthony Moon and Jay Brown respectively, in the show.

Shayne Ward of Coronation Street, Jimmy Constable from pop group 911, rapper Mc Harvey and former footballer Jamie O'Hara will also be taking part.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under-17s for the terrace, or seated at £15 for adults or £8 for under 17s.

Car parking is available for £5 per vehicle at the stadium, and limited hospitality packages are available.

Tickets can be purchased online at ba2.glitnirticketing.com or by calling 01283 565938. Alternatively they can be bought by visiting the club shop during normal opening hours.